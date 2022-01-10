With covid 19, Lucas Lucco reveals that his wife and son were also infected

Lorena Carvalho and LucasLucco reproduction instagram montage Area Vip
This Sunday (9), Lucas Lucco who is with covid-19 ended up bringing bad news for fans of the sertanejo family. After claiming that he postponed shows because of having contracted the virus, he returned to social media to talk about his wife and son.

Lucas Lucco cancels show after health problems

Luca and Lorena tested positive for Covid as well”, he said in his Instagram Stories

See photo below:

Lucas Lucco Instagram Stories
Boninho opens the game and talks about Lucas Lucco’s participation at BBB 22

Lorena Carvalho, The singer’s wife also talked about his health, and took the opportunity to talk about the heir on his Instagram.

I had told you that I was going to audition just in case, as Lucas was with Covid. I did it yesterday and the result came out today. Lica and I tested positive for Covid.”

The three of us are isolated here. Thank God I’m without any symptoms, but Luca felt a lot. He already had a bad throat and now he got a viral picture of the flu”.

He has a runny nose, coughing a lot, sneezing, lack of appetite, difficulty sleeping… We had a very difficult night! Luca had never stayed”

Check it out below:

Lorena Carvalho Instagram
