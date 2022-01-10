With Endrick, Palmeiras draws a training game with Pouso Alegre; see how the goals were

This Sunday afternoon, the palm trees played the first of a series of four training games scheduled for this pre-season start. In the synthetic field of the Soccer Academy, Verdão was tied by 2 to 2 with Pouso Alegre-MG. Verdão’s goals were scored by Ron and Wesley.

A great highlight of the alviverde team in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, Endrick participated in the training game this Sunday. The 15-year-old striker played in the second stage of the match.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

The activity was disputed in two periods of 45 minutes. In the first stage, Palmeiras played with: Vinicius; Gustavo Gómez, Naves and Renan; Mayke, Bruno Menezes, Danilo and Wesley; Raphael Veiga, Veron and Ron. From a suspended platform, Abel Ferreira followed the practice game alongside his assistants and analysts.

Verdão opened the scoring with Ron, taking advantage of hits and rebounds in the area after a corner kick. Then, still in the first half, the attacker submitted after receiving a cross from the right and forced the goalkeeper to defend. On the rebound, Wesley scored.

In the second stage, the team was completely modified: Marcelo Lomba; Kuscevic, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael, Atuesta and Jorge; Giovani, Dudu and Endrick. In the last 45 minutes, Alviverde had three great chances: a ball into Dudu’s crossbar, a submission over Giovani’s crossbar and a header by Piquerez that scraped the bar.

The eight players who tested positive for covid-19 since the start of the pre-season (Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino, Matheus Fernandes, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes, Rafael Navarro and Deyverson) are in isolation and do not participate in Academy activities . In their homes, they carry out individualized work to keep in shape.

Next Wednesday, Palmeiras will play the second training game of this pre-season, this time at Allianz Parque. At 9:30 am, the team faces Portuguesa. As happened this Sunday, athletes from the base should complete the activity of the professional team.

Verdão’s squad will train again this Monday morning, at 9:30 am. The first commitment of the team commanded by Abel in 2022 will be the game against Novorizontino, valid for the fifth round of the Campeonato Paulista, which was brought forward to January 23, due to the World Cup dispute.

Leave your comment