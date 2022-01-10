Woman who fought in court for the 1st euthanasia without a terminal condition in Colombia undergoes the procedure

Martha Sepúlveda suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and would undergo the procedure in October, but institute canceled at the last minute| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Federico Redondo Sepúlveda

The Colombian Martha Sepúlveda, 51, the first patient in the history of Colombia to be authorized to be submitted to euthanasia without being terminally ill, underwent the procedure on Saturday (8). She had suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for three years and was experiencing severe pain and difficulty walking.

Euthanasia has been legal in Colombia since 1997, but the procedure was regulated in 2015, when hospitals began performing assisted suicide in the country on terminally ill patients.

In July of last year, the Constitutional Court of Colombia (equivalent to the Federal Supreme Court) extended the right to patients suffering from a disease that causes intense suffering due to bodily injury or serious incurable illness, and who can offer their free and informed consent. Four days later, Sepúlveda asked for authorization for the procedure, and the request was approved.

She waged a court battle to be euthanized: she would undergo the procedure in October, but the day before the Instituto Colombiano del Dolor (Incodol), the Medellin pain management center whose staff would perform the procedure, announced that it would no longer do so.

At the time, Incodol reported that an interdisciplinary scientific committee of the institute concluded that Sepúlveda’s framework did not meet “the criterion of terminality as it had been considered in the first committee”.

DescLAB, the economic, social and cultural rights laboratory that helped Sepúlveda in his claim, filed a lawsuit for the procedure to be carried out, and the demand was accepted by the Colombian Justice.

The procedure was performed by Incodol. “DescLAB celebrates Martha’s life and her legacy. The fight to take control of the end of life continues and will not end until we can have access to a medically assisted death according to the patient’s will and without barriers”, commented the laboratory in a statement.

Although Sepúlveda was the first non-terminal patient to be authorized to undergo euthanasia in Colombia, she was not the first person in this condition to undergo the procedure in the country.

On Friday night (7), 60-year-old Victor Escobar Prado was euthanized at a clinic in Cali. He suffered from heart problems, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hypertension and paralysis on one side of his body, after-effects from a car accident and two strokes.