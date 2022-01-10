Wordle: discover the game that became fashionable on social networks

A sequence of squares without any context, some colored green and others yellow. Next to the drawing, a kind of scoreboard and a single word: “Wordle”.

This type of content has started to appear frequently in recent weeks on social media, but without much context or explanation. After all, what is it? It is an online game that is gaining space on social networks and even won an edition in Portuguese.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is an online game much like the format of the classic “hangman” challenge, where you have to guess what the word is based on trial and error, putting together the terms using single letters. You can access it through this link and play directly in the browser, both on mobile and computer.

A round of Wordle.Source: Wordle

But the rules here are very specific: words must have five letters and are in English, with the challenge being updated every day on the Wordle website.

In each of the six rounds, you need to enter a new five-digit word. If you hit the letter and its position, the character turns green. If you get her presence right, but not her placement, she turns yellow. Incorrect and missing letters take on a dark gray tone.

Wordle’s different colors.Source: Wordle

And it’s no use guessing anything: only words that are in the game’s database are accepted.

The result, which is the colorful set of squares, can be shared on social networks with a simple copy and paste command — and also serving as a kind of file for you to catalog your performance in Wordle.

Wordle 194 6/6 ????????

????????

????????

????????

????????

???????????? Almost hoisted by my own petard — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) December 30, 2021

The game was created by an American programmer named Josh Wardle as a kind of gift for his companion, Palak Shah, who loves letter-type puzzles.

He did not imagine that the game would become a phenomenon, but decided to launch the project on a page when some friends loved the idea and identified the potential.

Portuguese version

With such popularity, clones and tributes to the project quickly began to appear. Termo, for example, is the Portuguese version, created by the developer Fernando Serboncini.

The Portuguese version.Source: Term

The rules are the same, with six attempts of five words. You can play the Term by this link.