writing addresses influencer and little investment in research

Entrance students taking exams this Sunday for Unicamp were able to choose between two themes for writing: a post on social networks, or addressing the lack of investment in research in the country.
According to college entrance exams, in the first case, the candidate should write what on social networks was called a “textão” about the wave of children and teenagers who are influencers. In the second alternative, the university student would have to argue critically about the reduction of transfers to researchers.
On social networks, candidates posted comments on the two themes.
In addition to the topics in the newsrooms, posts about Unicamp’s entrance exam on social media also comment on social media and also comment on issues in Unicamp tests based on posts on social media, citing a post by Juliette, BBB 21 winner, about xenophobia.
Candidate numbers and exam schedule
Those who passed the first stage of the entrance exam at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) took exams this Sunday. Candidates answer essay questions and an essay.
On the second day of the test, this Monday (10), participants will have to answer specific questions in the area of their course.
In all, 12,938 candidates can participate in the second phase — 2,540 places are offered in 69 undergraduate courses at Unicamp.
The test was applied in 22 cities across the country.