writing addresses influencer and little investment in research

Entrance students taking exams this Sunday for Unicamp were able to choose between two themes for writing: a post on social networks, or addressing the lack of investment in research in the country.

According to college entrance exams, in the first case, the candidate should write what on social networks was called a “textão” about the wave of children and teenagers who are influencers. In the second alternative, the university student would have to argue critically about the reduction of transfers to researchers.

On social networks, candidates posted comments on the two themes.

thank you unicamp for making me feel an influencer with almost 1m of followers in this essay proposal!🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠 — Vitu with the Cigar (@_Vixcktor) January 9, 2022

So, explaining influencer cancellation based on a tweet on top of another tweet in this Unicamp test, the very adm do breaking the taboo pic.twitter.com/VBXxspGtKl — Bruuu 🐤 (@AaRolinha) January 9, 2022

Wow, I’ve never been so happy when the moment I read the Unicamp I love you essay theme, I was complaining about the lack of funding for research in Brazil, here I am, daughter of a state university professor, with an IC scholarship, wanting to work with research in this country 🤩🤩🤩 — lele vestibulanda (@letgraciani) January 9, 2022

In addition to the topics in the newsrooms, posts about Unicamp’s entrance exam on social media also comment on social media and also comment on issues in Unicamp tests based on posts on social media, citing a post by Juliette, BBB 21 winner, about xenophobia.

unicamp put juliette on the test and I had to swallow my prejudice with flour — madcap (@ziteimalu) January 9, 2022

Summary of the second phase of unicamp

• Pretend you are the girl and do text

•Explain what is “blablabla” (literally)

• sings emicida

• speak of court in the area of ​​research and genocide (ops…)

•cancellation on tt(feat.juliette)

• process of the embryos!?!?!

• the rest was interpretation — jackson milk (@Milkys_shake) January 9, 2022

Candidate numbers and exam schedule

Those who passed the first stage of the entrance exam at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) took exams this Sunday. Candidates answer essay questions and an essay.

On the second day of the test, this Monday (10), participants will have to answer specific questions in the area of ​​their course.

In all, 12,938 candidates can participate in the second phase — 2,540 places are offered in 69 undergraduate courses at Unicamp.

The test was applied in 22 cities across the country.