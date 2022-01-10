Xbox Creator “Feared It Was All Over” With Xbox Launch

We’ve been hearing a lot from Seamus Blackley, “Father of the Xbox,” over the past few weeks to celebrate the Xbox’s 20th anniversary, and he mentioned on Twitter yesterday that he felt like Xbox One almost wiped out the brand altogether.

In response to a comment on the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, Blackley (who was a key member of the first Xbox team) revealed that “there was a moment, at the launch of Xbox One, where I feared it had ended“.

There has been a lot of talk about the issues of the Xbox One launch in 2013, which eventually led to then Xbox boss Don Mattrick leaving Microsoft and current boss Phil Spencer in his place. In the documentary Power On, Mattrick admitted that ” [desejava] that I had the opportunity to stay to carry out the vision [do Xbox One] “.

Finally got around to watching the #PowerOn #Xbox documentary. Loved it. Fantastic production, very candid & clear. Monumental the amount of obstacles faced. major kudos to @SeamusBlackley

& DirectX team for pushing in those early days! Glad you’re still with us @Xbox 😘 — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) January 8, 2022

There was a moment, at the Xbox One launch, when I feared it was over. Honestly. — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 8, 2022

Without a doubt, Sony’s PlayStation 4 had a better generation in terms of sales compared to Xbox One, but thanks to Phil Spencer and his team, Microsoft has finally managed to turn Xbox’s fortunes around and prevent the brand from being completely destroyed. . spencer highlighted in 2020 that it was ” the biggest challenge I have had in my career “.

