Xbox Creator “Feared It Was All Over” With Xbox Launch

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Xbox Creator “Feared It Was All Over” With Xbox Launch 4 Views

We’ve been hearing a lot from Seamus Blackley, “Father of the Xbox,” over the past few weeks to celebrate the Xbox’s 20th anniversary, and he mentioned on Twitter yesterday that he felt like Xbox One almost wiped out the brand altogether.

In response to a comment on the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, Blackley (who was a key member of the first Xbox team) revealed that “there was a moment, at the launch of Xbox One, where I feared it had ended“.

There has been a lot of talk about the issues of the Xbox One launch in 2013, which eventually led to then Xbox boss Don Mattrick leaving Microsoft and current boss Phil Spencer in his place. In the documentary Power On, Mattrick admitted that ” [desejava] that I had the opportunity to stay to carry out the vision [do Xbox One] “.

Without a doubt, Sony’s PlayStation 4 had a better generation in terms of sales compared to Xbox One, but thanks to Phil Spencer and his team, Microsoft has finally managed to turn Xbox’s fortunes around and prevent the brand from being completely destroyed. . spencer highlighted in 2020 that it was ” the biggest challenge I have had in my career “.

Did you “fear it would all end” for Xbox in 2013? Let us know your opinion in the comments.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Director of Days Gone clarifies that it was Bend Studios itself that turned down Days Gone 2 and not PlayStation • Eurogamer.pt

The idea never reached top executives. Jeff Ross continues to be something to talk about …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved