Xiaomi May Solve One of the Biggest Problems of Android Smartphones

The next smartphones to be placed on the market by Xiaomi they can count on a new type of fingerprint reader occupying the entire screen. Everything is due to the new solution patented by the Chinese technology that can improve the accuracy and ease of unlocking using the sensor built into the screen.

In fact, the aforementioned technology will make it possible to incorporate a fingerprint reader across the entire usable surface of the screen. In this way, the entire front area will be able to detect, as well as recognize and authenticate our fingerprints to unlock the mobile device faster, in addition to authenticating operations.

On a personal note, this is one of the biggest current problems of Android smartphones with built-in screen reader. Compared to “old” readers, implemented on the back or side of the smartphone, the unlocking speed is not the same, nor its precision. Also, we ended up leaving the. dirtier screen with fingerprints, for example.

Xiaomi patent promises to improve the way we unlock smartphones

Currently, we have to use a specific area or area of ​​the screen to place our finger. This is precisely what can change with the patent submitted by Xiaomi, making the entire screen capable of performing this function.

It should also be noted that Huawei also submitted a similar patent in August 2020, applying it to various markets such as Europe, China and the United States.

On the other hand, we remind you that Qualcomm has also made several developments in this area, as we have recently announced at 4gnews.

The entire screen of Xiaomi smartphones will be able to recognize fingerprints

The patent was submitted to the competent Chinese database on January 4th and shows a technology that will work through infrared LEDs. It will therefore have emitters and reflectors incorporated between the capacitive layer of the screen.

In practice, LED transmitters will detect the fingerprint through the capacitive layer of the screen without altering the image presentation on AMOLED screens. The infrared receivers will then register and compare the scanned fingerprint pattern with the registered and authenticated pattern.

Finally, after this data processing, the device will or will not be unlocked depending on the specific case.

Only the portion of the screen where you rest your finger will light

In order to save battery and the user’s eyes, the technology foresees a selective illumination of the screen area where the user rests his finger for authentication. Thus, when recognizing the pressure, when locked, the phone will activate the infrared LEDs and the entire fingerprint recognition system.

This way, the rest of the screen will remain off, conserving battery power and not disturbing the reader. A possible analogy for this system would be a Face ID system, similar to Apple’s, but applied to the screen, not to recognize faces, but the unique patterns of our fingerprints.

Finally, it should be noted that this technology is highly unlikely to be implemented in Xiaomi smartphones soon. However, we will remain attentive to the Chinese manufacturer’s designs for this important technology.

