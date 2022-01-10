XP maintains weekly portfolio recommendations; check out the 5 selected actions – Money Times

The portfolio of stocks recommended by XP Investments achieved a performance close to the Ibovespa in the first week of the year, but could not get over it. While the index fell 2.01%, the selection retreated 2.4%.

The brokerage specialists chose to keep all the assets that were already recommended for the previous week. Are they: Cyrela (CYRE3), Fleury (FLRY3), Gerdau (GGBR4), Petrobras (PETR4), and OK (VALLEY3).

XP’s weekly portfolio seeks a return in the short term, considering only technical analysis. “The intention is that the average return of the 5 assets, at the end of the week, exceeds the benchmark”, explain the specialists.

See XP recommendations from January 7th to 17th:

Companies ticker Weight Cyrela CYRE3 20.0% Fleury FLRY3 20.0% Gerdau GGBR4 20.0% Petrobras PETR4 20.0% OK VALLEY3 20.0%

