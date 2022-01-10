XP maintains weekly portfolio recommendations; check out the 5 selected actions – Money Times

The portfolio of stocks recommended by XP Investments achieved a performance close to the Ibovespa in the first week of the year, but could not get over it. While the index fell 2.01%, the selection retreated 2.4%.
The brokerage specialists chose to keep all the assets that were already recommended for the previous week. Are they: Cyrela (CYRE3), Fleury (FLRY3), Gerdau (GGBR4), Petrobras (PETR4), and OK (VALLEY3).
XP’s weekly portfolio seeks a return in the short term, considering only technical analysis. “The intention is that the average return of the 5 assets, at the end of the week, exceeds the benchmark”, explain the specialists.
See XP recommendations from January 7th to 17th:
|Companies
|ticker
|Weight
|Cyrela
|CYRE3
|20.0%
|Fleury
|FLRY3
|20.0%
|Gerdau
|GGBR4
|20.0%
|Petrobras
|PETR4
|20.0%
|OK
|VALLEY3
|20.0%
Disclaimer
THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.