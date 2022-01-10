XP maintains weekly portfolio recommendations; check out the 5 selected actions – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on XP maintains weekly portfolio recommendations; check out the 5 selected actions – Money Times 6 Views

High Fall Market Chart
While the Ibovespa fell 2.01%, the selection retreated 2.4% in the previous week (Image: Freepik/rawpixel.com)

The portfolio of stocks recommended by XP Investments achieved a performance close to the Ibovespa in the first week of the year, but could not get over it. While the index fell 2.01%, the selection retreated 2.4%.

The brokerage specialists chose to keep all the assets that were already recommended for the previous week. Are they: Cyrela (CYRE3), Fleury (FLRY3), Gerdau (GGBR4), Petrobras (PETR4), and OK (VALLEY3).

XP’s weekly portfolio seeks a return in the short term, considering only technical analysis. “The intention is that the average return of the 5 assets, at the end of the week, exceeds the benchmark”, explain the specialists.

See XP recommendations from January 7th to 17th:

CompaniestickerWeight
CyrelaCYRE320.0%
FleuryFLRY320.0%
GerdauGGBR420.0%
PetrobrasPETR420.0%
OKVALLEY320.0%

Disclaimer
THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Price drops in 18 states this week, says ANP

Average prices for hydrous ethanol fell in 18 states in the week between January 2 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved