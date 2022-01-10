XV de Jaú surprises Grêmio at Copinha, but gauchos advance in first – 01/09/2022

XV de Jaú beat Grêmio 1-0, today (9), at Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú, for the third round of Group 10 of the São Paulo Cup. With a goal by Higor in the 11th minute of the first half, the team from São Paulo disenchanted in Copinha and even pierced the defense of Tricolor for the first time in the competition.

The defeat did not harm the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which remained at the top of the bracket, with six points gained, despite losing their unbeaten record. In the second phase, Tricolor will face Santa Cruz, who advanced as second place in Group 9.

Guild takes time to threaten

Playing at home, XV de Jaú went on top of Grêmio’s reserves. At 3, Bryan took advantage of an error in the ball and kicked close to the goal. Six minutes later, he got another submission, but this time stopped on goalkeeper Marcão.

After so much insistence, Galo opened the scoring at 11, with Higor. The player only had the job of pushing into the net after Fernando’s pass, who pulled the entire play at speed from the right.

The advantage on the scoreboard reduced the intensity of the São Paulo team and Grêmio had two good chances in the aerial ball. At 37, Arthur Viana headed it alone and Otávio defended. At 43, Lustosa got up and the ball went through the defense until reaching Ary at the second post. The player got it wrong and knocked out.

Different posture in the second half

With no changes in range, the Immortal came up with a change in behavior. The team went up and had three great chances in the first eleven minutes. Lustosa caught the ball beautifully, however he sent it out and, shortly afterwards, Arthur Viana threw himself to head alone, but he didn’t reach the ball. Finally, Ronald got a chance to hit with no one to bother and sent him over the goal.

The Tricolor’s dominance extended until the end of the game, betting mainly on high plays. The home team managed to fit just one counterattack, in the 34th minute. Higor received a shot and went right in the goalkeeper’s face, but he tried to dribble and lost the ball.

The main highlight of Immortal in Copinha, Kauan Kelvin entered to play the final 10 minutes of the match and did not change the scenario of the duel: Grêmio pressure, but without calibrating the aim.

Hot climate

The game did not change the situation of Grêmio, which was classified, and of XV de Jaú, already eliminated, in Copinha. However, the match was far from friendly. The clash was well disputed and had a great moment of confusion, 39 in the first half. Messias, from the São Paulo team, was on the ground after Willian’s entry and this fact triggered a series of shoves in midfield. The referee waited for the dust to settle and gave only one yellow card for each side: goalkeeper Otávio, from XV, and defender Ary Garcia, from Tricolor, were warned.

Guild Lineup

Tricolor’s early classification allowed coach Luís Eduardo to save almost all of the starters. The exception was for the right side Lucas Kawan, who played normally, and Kauan Kelvin, who played the final 10 minutes. The team started very slowly, improving after the conceded goal and creating the main chances in the aerial balls.

The formation that entered the field in front of the XV de Jaú was: Marcão; Lucas Kawan, João Pedro, Ary Garcia and Vidmar; Velasco (Kaká), Lustosa and Ronald (Kauan Kelvin); Arthur Viana, Zinho (Gabriel Silva) and Messias Teixeira (Kevin).

How was the group?

The match between Immortal and Galo did not change the classification of the Group 10 of Copinha. Grêmio finished in first place, with six points. In second, advanced Castanhal-PA, with the same score, losing on goal difference (3 to 1). XV de Jaú, with four, and Mixto-MT, with one, were eliminated.

The teams in this bracket face the teams that passed from Group 9. Therefore, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will face Santa Cruz in the second phase, while the Pará team will have Novorizontino ahead. The locations and dates of the clashes will still be disclosed by the FPF.