Year started terrible for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana and Terra

This new year has, for now, only brought disappointment for crypto investors.

Only one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market value has grown in the past seven days. The honor goes to Chainlink, which is operating at a high of 20% at the time this report is written, according to Coinmarketcap. All other currencies show double-digit losses in 2022.

Market leader Bitcoin actually has one of the mildest declines in comparison. It is down 13% in the last seven days, being sold at around US$ 41,000. Despite the crisis, the Bitcoin network set a new record last Sunday (2), when its hashrate hit the 203.5 exahashes per second mark, before dropping below that top a few days later.

Hashrate is a unit of measure that describes the total computational power employed by miners in a blockchain. More computing power means more security, as more effort will be needed to capture 51% of the network and compromise the values ​​of a decentralized network.

Bitcoin’s brief hashrate record marks a 200% growth since July of last year, when China banned the activity – the country was the leader in BTC mining until then.

Many Chinese miners have relocated to Kazakhstan and the network has returned with greater strength than ever. However, the social turmoil facing the country has caused authorities to bring down internet services across the country, sinking the hashrate back to 172 EH/s.

On Tuesday (4) the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM of the United States) postponed a decision on whether or not to approve a Bitcoin “spot” ETF (financial product that takes into account the current price of the asset). A new date has been set for March 16 this year.

Bitcoin was responsible for another historic mark in the week, but this one negative (at least for him). On Wednesday (5), the BTC’s market dominance dropped to 37.28%. It is the lowest mark since 2018, but it still means that one currency alone dominates well over a third of the market.

Ethereum and altcoins weren’t much better…

As Chainlink goes up, other altcoins are going down. Ethereum racked up 19% casualties, despite NFT sales rising again in the new year.

This week, the second-largest cryptocurrency found itself with fears coming from many corners.

On Wednesday (5), JPMorgan spoke in a report that Ethereum could face stiff competition from rival blockchains such as Avalanche, Solana and Terra. That’s in the near future, as all of these provide more scalable services at less cost. Ethereum developers say the criticisms are exaggerated.

That same day, a report by the crypto investment firm Eletric Capital concluded that Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana and Terra had a faster initial growth than Ethereum, in terms of developers working on the network, it is noteworthy that Ethereum grew in a very different scenario. than its competitors.

Ironically, Solana, Avalanche and Terra were some of the assets that had the biggest losses this week, each having depreciated more than 20% in the accumulated seven days.

Solana accumulates a 23% loss for the week and sells for $134.50. Avalanche and Luna are down 29% and are quoted at 80.27 and 63.69%, respectively.

It was a dismal start to 2022 for cryptocurrencies, but the excitement within the crypto ecosystem about what’s to come hasn’t diminished.

*Translated and edited with permission from Decrypt.co.