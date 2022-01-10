Young man hospitalized after shooting in Angra receives medical discharge | Rio de Janeiro



Video shows when shots are fired in the crowd – Playback

Published 09/01/2022 15:55

Rio – The direction of the Hospital Municipal de Japuiba informed that this Sunday (09) that the patient Diego Ricarte Dias, aged 20, was discharged. He was present at the concert by singers Maiara and Maraisa, in Angra dos Reis, last Friday, when during a confusion he was hit by a gunshot in the cervical region, but suffered no spinal injuries.

The Civil Police said on Saturday that they are following searches to try to locate and arrest the suspect of shooting five people during a concert by the duo Maiara and Maraísa in Angra dos Reis, in Costa Verde, last Friday. Local security cameras have been examined by the 166th Police (Angra dos Reis) to clarify the crime. There is already an open preventive arrest warrant against the man, dated September 2021, for aggravated homicide.

According to the delegate responsible for the investigation, João Bicudo, the shooting was motivated by a ‘fight’ between drug dealers from rival factions, who met in the middle of the crowd after the show.

Videos circulating on social media show people having fun when the shots are fired. The victims were on the sands of Praia do Anil, near the bars set up for the end-of-year festivities, around 4:30 am this Friday.

According to the Military Police, agents were patrolling the beach when they were alerted by pedestrians that a man was firing firearms in the region. Upon arriving at the site, the team came across an injured young man and rescued him at the General Hospital of Japuiba.

The other people shot were rescued by people and taken to the Hospital Geral de Japuiba. Those affected by the shots were identified as Andressa de Vitória Júlio, 21, Diogo Ricarte Dias, 20, Kauan Silva Martins, 18, Larissa Santos de Oliveira, 23, and Claudia Gabrielli Barros de Mello, 25.