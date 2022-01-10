Zé Celso and Gianecchini meet again after 20 years

Between fact and fiction – ‘faction’, as the Americans say. There is a scene from ‘Fedro’, the beautiful documentary by Marcelo Sebá that appeared on the Star + streaming, in which José Celso Martinez Correa calls Reynaldo Gianecchini to lie down beside him.

Zé lectures, with erudition, on Plato. Suddenly, a voice behind the camera – the director? – interrupts the scene. “Stop, stop, stop. You’re lying on the microphone and the sound is inaudible.” Such a scene could have been eliminated in the montage. It could have become one of those recording mistakes that so much amuses the public. It’s not the case. The scene is there for another reason.

Gianecchini talks with the report from state, over the phone, from Rio. About the specific scene, he highlights what is unpredictable in it. “It was a spontaneous thing. It illustrates the atmosphere in which we work.”







Zé Celso and Reynaldo Gianecchini in a scene from the documentary ‘Fedro’, by Marcelo Sebá Photo: Pedro Pereira/Disclosure/Estadão

Giane tells how he got to the project. “Sebá called me, but I hesitated. I even told him no. I started at Oficina, doing a substitution in ‘Cacilda!!!’, when the montage was presented at a theater festival in Porto Alegre. text by Nelson (Rodrigues), Boca de Ouro, in the Oficina itself It’s been 20 years since I spoke with Zé Celso. I even told Sebá that I wasn’t prepared to make a film about the madness of Zé’s and Oficina’s creative process. He changed his own perspective. He said he was going to make a movie about affection.”

Teacher

Sebá, just to put it in context, is the artistic name of Marcelo Sebastião Luz Barroso. In 2010, he was the first Brazilian to assume the artistic direction of the Pirelli Calendar. Under his direction, Giane and Zé Celso recorded for one day and part of the night. A reading of ‘Phaedrus’, conversations between master and disciple, everything to do with the classic text. “In the end, Zé, disappointed, thought we didn’t have a movie.” And he explains – “At no point did I think about using this character – actually me, my persona – to shine.

Zé is a magician, a witch, a man of great culture and erudition. I didn’t want to act with him so that people would say ‘Look how good he is’. With Zé, we always learn, it’s inevitable. The most I wanted, at times, was to respond to his provocations, adding something of mine to the debate. I wanted to reconnect a missing link. When I left Oficina 20 years ago, I wasn’t thinking about a career in TV. It wasn’t my priority, I always preferred the theater. But things happened. I amended novels and plays. I walked away from the Workshop, a hole was created. I never came back. It was my chance to get back in touch. It was magical.”

Social networks

In recent days, the images of a grey-haired Gianecchini, with white hair and beard, went viral on the internet. Is it a new role or simply a way to feed Giane’s participation in social media?

“It’s a bit of both. I’m no longer fixed at Globo and this look came from a job I did in streaming, but I still can’t talk. I’m returning to theater, with a free adaptation of ‘O Brilho Eterno de Uma Mente Sem Rememanças’ ‘, by Jorge Farjala. Jorge saw me gray like that and decided to incorporate it. I’m loving it. It’s me in a way that the public has never seen.”

“And ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is not so much an adaptation as an inspiration.” Gianecchini refers to the 2004 Michel Gondry feature, written by Charlie Kaufman and portrayed by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Carrey as the man who tries to erase from memory the woman who was, is, his love.

“It’s a film about affection and we are at a time when love is decisive for us to overcome all the problems we face, due to the pandemic. I spent eight months completely isolated, in Rio, taking care of my mother. I am now in this anxiety of returning. Theater has always been important in my life. As an artist, I need this exchange with the public”, he explains.

For a long time, he was hired by Globo. Now that exclusivity is over, enjoy the new freedom. “I’m free to do what appeals to me the most.”

Back to ‘Phaedrus’, highlights the richness of the Platonic text. Socrates and Phaedrus discuss love as a metaphor for the proper use of rhetoric. The discussion also addresses themes such as the soul, madness, divine inspiration, and the practice and mastery of art.

Libertarian

“It has everything to do with the moment we are living in Brazil, which has done nothing but hostile art and artists.” Gianecchini focuses on the libertarian character of Zé’s persona. “He surpasses our notion of the director. He became a guru and, with his experience of the Dionysian, he always challenged the established norms of artistic and social behavior. It would be easy to talk about his madness, but what is important is to face his lucidity.”

The subject does not come up, but that was a speech by Glauber Rocha, shortly before he died – “They are confusing my madness with my lucidity”. No other project like this has made Giane face the nudity issue so viscerally. “This role reverberated in many ways in my life. Nowadays, I look at the documentary and I see that a lot has already changed in me regarding the very concept of freedom.”

Unlike Zé, he reached the end of the recording with a positive thought. Zé himself, upon seeing the film, admitted. “We created something. It looks good – very good.”