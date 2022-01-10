Zema guarantees partial release of the 040 with an expanded monitoring system – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Itatiaia



Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) participated in a meeting at the headquarters of Via 040, this Sunday (9), with members of the concessionaire, as well as representatives of civil defense, the National Mining Agency, military and federal road police, Public Ministry of the State of Minas Gerais and also of the company Vallourec, to assess the situation of the dams in Mina do Pau Branco.

After the meeting, Zema was at the 040 interdiction point, where he spoke with the Itatiaia. According to the governor, the heaviest cleaning work on the stretch should begin this morning and the highway may be released this Monday (10), even if only partially.

“The expectation, most likely, is that by tomorrow the highway will be released, even if you partially form it. But at least it would be something to meet the needs of people. We have many truckers and thousands of people who agree to this release. We’ll do it with the greatest discretion and I’m sure we’ll find a suitable solution”, emphasizes Zema.

The governor recognizes the risk of rupture presented by the ANM in the Vallourec dyke, but stated that the situation is being monitored, now with the help of a new monitoring system, necessary to certify the stability of the structure.

“She is very concerned, but she herself attested during a visit to the area of ​​the dike, which is well built, which even retained this mass of water and material that could have spilled over. Resistance has been confirmed. But the National Agency is very reluctant because of this material can move and reach the highway. This is our great concern. With the installation of monitoring, the level of risk will be reduced,” he adds.

At the other dams in Minas Gerais, including CSN’s located in Congonhas, Zema guaranteed that the structures are being monitored and that no incidents have been registered so far.

“We have had constant monitoring, both by the State, by companies and by the National Mining Agency, and we have observed that in recent days the rains have been intense and the only accident that worries us the most is this one that ended up being the material that invaded. It was not the dam that gave way, it was an overflow, it was an excess of rain that took the material away. There is no structure that entails greater risk or the need to evacuate people. Brumadinho is being handled properly,” he concludes.

In a statement, the National Mining Agency confirmed the decision to release traffic on BR-040 and highlighted that, due to the improvement in the conditions of the structure and no current imminent failure, the dam is classified as emergency level 2.