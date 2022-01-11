10 best-selling SUVs of 2021

The Brazilian car market ended 2021 with a 3.5% drop in sales compared to 2020. However, SUVs grew 32.7% in license plates last year. And, thus, it was the dominant segment, ahead even of compact hatchbacks, with no less than 42.9% of new licenses. Not by chance, the dispute between the models has also been fierce in the last 12 months.

according to Car Journal pointed out, the ranking of automobiles and light commercial vehicles had several surprises, some of them among SUVs. However, the leadership of Renegade Jeep was expected, and the model closed with almost 10 thousand units more than the Hyundai Crete. But part of that success came from complications with Chevrolet Tracker and Volkswagen T-Cross, which had production halted for lack of chips.

Year-to-date, according to data from the fenabrave, the dealers’ association, Renegade sold 73,913 units, or 11.6% of the segment. However, it is worth remembering that Jeep sales have not been so good in recent months. in november and December, the model did not even reach 4,300 units, behind Tracker, Creta and T-Cross.

Jeep Renegade will be restyled in early 2022 (Jeep/Publishing)

In addition to the chip crisis, which affected factories all over the world, one of the reasons for the decline in the Renegade is the change in line, which will hit the market soon, with a visual update and the new 1.3 turbo flex engine. That is, from January, when the SUV arrives renewed in stores, sales should rise again to keep the Jeep in the lead.

second and third

In second place in the ranking of the best-selling SUVs comes the compass. There were 70,906 registrations. just like the rival Toyota Corolla Cross (9th), the Jeep belongs to the mid-size SUV segment. This confirms the migration of old midsize sedan customers to midsize utility vehicles. It was no coincidence that the Honda Civic is discontinued.

Diogo de Oliveira/Jornal do Carro

Thus, in 2021 overall sales, less than half are entry-level models. For comparison, in 2016, the Toyota Corolla was the only mid-range car among the top 10 best-selling models. Back to SUVs, third on the podium is the Hyundai Crete. The South Korean brand’s utility vehicle had 64,759 licensed units, adding the old and the new generation.