2022 FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal is now available; check the calendar – ALEXANDRE JOSÉ

Workers who opt for the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) gradually begin to have access to the 2022 quota. Withdrawals occur according to the worker’s birthday month. About 1.3 million people born in January can withdraw since last week.

Created in 2019 and in force since 2020, this modality allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of any active or inactive account of the fund each year, in the anniversary month, in exchange for not receiving part of what is entitled in the event of dismissal without just cause. So far, about 17.8 million people have joined the birthday loot.

The withdrawal period begins on the first working day of the employee’s birthday month. Values ​​are available until the last business day of the second subsequent month. If the money is not withdrawn within the deadline, it goes back to the FGTS accounts on behalf of the worker. Check out the 2022 calendar below:

Birth month Payment period January January 3 to March 31 February February 1st and April 29th March March 2 to May 31 April April 1st to June 30th May May 2 to July 29 June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 1st to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 3rd to December 30th November November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Accession

Adherence to this type of modality is voluntary and can be done through the official FGTS application. The process can also be done on the Caixa website or at the bank’s branches. If you want to receive the money in the same year, the worker must opt ​​for the birthday withdrawal until the last day of the month of birth. Otherwise, you will only receive it from the following year.

When withdrawing a portion of the FGTS each year, the worker will no longer receive the amount deposited by the company if he is dismissed without just cause. The payment of the 40% fine in these situations is maintained. The other FGTS withdrawal possibilities – such as the purchase of real estate, retirement and serious illnesses – are not affected by the birthday withdrawal.

care

At any time, the worker can withdraw from the birthday withdrawal and return to the traditional method, which only allows withdrawal in special cases, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness or purchase of real estate.

The decision, however, requires care. When returning to the traditional withdrawal, the worker will be unable to withdraw the balance from the FGTS account for two years, even in the event of dismissal. If dismissed, you will only receive a 40% fine.

how to withdraw

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Caixa guides the rescue through the FGTS application. In this case, the worker can schedule the transfer of money to any account in his name, regardless of the bank. The operation has no cost.

Withdrawals can be made at lottery shops and self-service terminals for those who have a Citizen Card password. Anyone who has a Citizen Card and password can withdraw it from the Caixa Aqui correspondents, if these establishments are authorized to open. Just present ID.

Values

The amount to which the worker who joined the birthday withdrawal is entitled to withdraw each year depends on the balance in each FGTS account. For accounts with a balance of up to BRL 500, 50% of the total can be withdrawn. From there, the percentage drops, but an additional fixed amount will be paid, which increases according to the total balance. The calculation takes place as follows:

FGTS balance withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500 50% of the balance no additional From BRL 500.01 40% of the balance BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5 thousand 30% of the balance BRL 150 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand 20% of the balance BRL 650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand 15% of the balance BRL 1,150 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand 10% of the balance BRL 1.9 thousand Above BRL 20,000.01 5% of the balance BRL 2.9 thousand

Source: Agência Brasil