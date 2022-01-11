23 million workers must receive the allowance

posted on 01/10/2022 17:34 / updated on 01/10/2022 17:35



(credit: illustration editor)

A total of 23 million Brazilians who are entitled to the salary bonus of the Social Integration Program and the 2022 Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PIS/Pasep) will be able to consult the payday and the benefit amount from the day February 1st. The amount to be paid to workers this year is R$ 21.82 billion.

The PIS withdrawal calendar, from the private sector, starts on February 8, and the Pasep, from the public sector, on the 15th. The consultation can be made through the Caixa Tem app or the Caixa Trabalhador app. The information was given by the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, and by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, this Monday (1/10), in a videoconference by Caixa on Salary Allowance.

According to the financial institution, workers who already have an account at Caixa Tem will receive it through deposit in the application automatically. The same occurs with beneficiaries who also have a current account at the bank. Caixa will pay PIS to 22 million workers, totaling R$ 19.5 billion. Banco do Brasil is responsible for the withdrawals of more than 1 million servers entitled to Pasep, totaling R$ 2.32 billion.

According to the minister, so far, 107,000 workers need to have early withdrawals due to the floods in Minas Gerais and Bahia, regardless of the month of birth.

President Pedro Guimarães stated, during the internet broadcast, that “everything will be paid automatically in all communities affected by the rain”. emergency in these two states.

To find out if you are entitled to the allowance, the worker can also consult the Digital Work Card. The download is free from the App Store and Play Store virtual stores, or from the gov.br portal via the electronic address. And, to obtain the digital document, the worker needs to provide the CPF number and create an authenticated account on the gov.br portal. After logging in, he should consult the “Benefits” option in the lower menu, and then the “Salary allowance” field.

See below for the calendar released by the government:

Caixa’s schedule for the payment of PIS

Born in – Received from – Received until

January – 08/02/2022 – 12/29/2022

February – 10/02/2022 – 12/29/2022

March – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

April – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

May – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

June – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

July – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

August – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

September – 03/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

October – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

November – 03/29/2022 – 12/29/2022

December – 03/31/2022 – 12/29/2022

Calendar for payment of Pasep via Banco do Brasil

End of registration – Receive from – Receive until

0 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

1 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

2 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

3 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

4 – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

5 – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

6 – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

7 – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

8 – 03/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

9 – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022