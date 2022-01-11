2nd drone attack in 4 days leaves Ethiopia dead | World

A drone air strike in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia killed at least 17 people and injured dozens in the city of Mai Tsebri on Monday. Most victims are women.
deaths occur days after another airstrike kills 56 people and injures more than 130, including children, in a camp for displaced people in the city of Dedebit on Friday (7).
After the first attack, the UN said on Sunday that humanitarian organizations had suspended their work in the region “due to the continued threat of drone attacks”.
Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country and is ruled by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending the 20-year conflict with neighboring Eritrea. (see map below).
But the country has been in a civil war for more than a year, between government forces and their regional allies, backed by Eritrea, and rebels from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the north of the country.
After Monday’s attack, US President Joe Biden spoke with the Ethiopian prime minister by phone and raised concerns about civilian casualties and suffering caused by air strikes, according to the US government.
The Ethiopian government denies attacking civilians in the conflict, which began in November 2020, when Abiy Ahmed decided to carry out an operation against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
Abiy’s appointment as prime minister in 2018 ended 27 years of the TPLF’s rule in the country, but the group remained in power in its home region.
The prime minister promised a short intervention in Tigre, but the offensive turned into a bloody civil war with abuses on both sides.
Each side blames the other: the TPLF accuses Abiy of centralizing power to the detriment of the regions, and the Nobel Peace Prize laureate accuses the group of trying to return to power in the country. And both deny the allegations.