3 credit cards with fast approval and providing high limit

If you are looking for a credit card with no annual fee, but you have a low Serasa score or are negative, don’t worry: there are banks that offer credit options for you.

The credit cards that will be presented below are good options for those who need approval quickly, with a card with a good initial limit and zero annual fee.

Check the cards with easy approval and that have initial limits above BRL 2,000.

Santander SX

Mastercard brand;

International card;

card without annual fee ;

; You have a virtual card before the physical card arrives;

Approves people who have financial restrictions in their name;

The customer has the possibility to withdraw money from the credit mode and pay on the next invoice;

The initial limit when acquiring the credit card is usually between BRL 2,000 The BRL 3,000, being subject to analysis.

digit

Visa Flag;

International Card;

Allows withdrawals in Brazil and abroad;

zero annuity ;

delay around 20 days to be delivered, but the customer can activate the virtual card once it is approved;

The initial limit when acquiring the credit card is usually between BRL 3,000 The BRL 3,500 , being subject to credit analysis.

Credicard Zero

Mastercard brand

International Card;

Annuity free ;

It can be used immediately after approval, as it has a virtual card;

Card that has the technology of payment by approximation;

The initial limit when acquiring the card can be above BRL 4,000 .

It is worth remembering that, to increase credit card limits, just use the card close to its limit and keep the payment of invoices up to date.

For more information about each card, just access the website of the Santander Sx, digit or Credicard Zero.

Image: Olleg / Shutterstock.com