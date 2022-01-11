3D OLED screen fully made by 3D printer

electronics

The prototype is still simple, but now it is no longer necessary to use additional techniques: The screen is fully functional.

Print your own screen

It’s still not the screen you’d expect on a roll-up phone, but researchers have managed for the first time to use 3D printing exclusively to produce a fully flexible OLED screen.

This development could result in low-cost OLED screens that can be widely produced on 3D printers by anyone in the home.

The technology of OLED screens – organic LEDs – is based on the conversion of electricity into light using a layer of carbon-based material – hence called organic – which can be deposited as an ink.

OLEDs function as high-quality digital pixels, which can be flexible and used both in large-scale devices such as television screens and computer monitors, and in portable electronic devices such as cell phones. OLED monitors have gained popularity because they are lightweight, energy efficient, thin and flexible, and offer a wide viewing angle and high contrast ratio.

“OLED displays are generally produced in large, expensive, ultra-clean manufacturing facilities,” compared Michael McAlpine of the University of Minnesota in the US. “We wanted to see if we could basically condense all of that and print an OLED screen on our desktop 3D printer.”

3D printed OLED screen

The group had already tried 3D printing OLED screens, but had problems with the uniformity of the light-emitting layers. Other groups created partially printed screens, but they also required additional techniques, such as spin coating or thermal evaporation, to deposit some of the components and create functional devices.

The solution was to build a special 3D printer, capable of carrying out all the steps. It is not yet a commercially available printer, but the team believes that its high cost is due to the fact that it is a prototype, and that this cost will fall naturally with large-scale manufacturing – the team spent the equivalent of one zero-kilometer electric car to build this first version.

The same printer is capable of performing two different modes of printing, which were enough to print the six layers of the device, resulting in a fully 3D-printed and fully flexible organic light-emitting diode screen.

The electrodes, interconnects, insulation and encapsulation were all extrusion printed, while the active layers were spray printed, all at room temperature.

Scheme of OLED screen layers and print modes.

practical technology

The prototype of the screen made in 3D is just over 2 inches and 64 pixels.

“The device showed relatively stable emission over 2,000 flex cycles, suggesting that 3D-printed OLEDs could be used for important applications in flexible electronics and wearable devices,” said researcher Ruitao Su, adding that the next steps will be to print screens. with higher resolution and better brightness.

“The good part of our research is that the factory is all self-contained, so we’re not talking 20 years to make a dream come true,” said Professor McAlpine. “This is something we actually do in the lab and it’s not hard to imagine that you can translate this to print all kinds of displays at home or on demand in just a few years, on a small portable printer.”

