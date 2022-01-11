3D-printed accessory lets you play with PS5 DualSense controller using one hand

Adapter works for both left-handed and right-handed

There are several reasons that a gamer may need to play using the one-handed controller. Microsoft has an official solution for gamers with limited mobility, but Sony hasn’t announced anything like that yet. Meanwhile, the creative and gamer community has its own way. This “gadget” created by youtuber Akaki Kuumeri lets you use the PlayStation 5’s Dual Sense controller with one hand.

The adapter is 3D printed and Allows you to play with both your left and right hands. Regardless of which analog the adapter is fitted, its movement is done with a support at the bottom of the controller, while the other hand is responsible for the movement of the other analog, in addition to the buttons.

The adapter goes beyond just fitting the analog of preference, but it also helps to use the buttons on the same side where the adapter is fitted. the youtuber starts the video using the gadget on the left stick. So your right hand makes use of the analog on the same side, the X, circle (the famous ball), square and triangle buttons, in addition to R2 and L2.



And what about the buttons on the left? They are also used right-handed, with the use of an auxiliary for the D-pad, in addition to the L1 and R1. When all this is assembled, it takes a lot of coordination, which should come with time, since there are a lot of commands for the right hand, in this case.

When everything is reversed, the explanation is the same. The difference is that the extra slot that was previously on the D-pad (for right-handers) will now be used on the main buttons on the right side. The adapter creator shows some games being played with the Dual Sense controller and its contraption. With over a thousand hours in Rocket League, I confess that it’s impressive to get an “Epic Save” with one hand.

You can see that it works, and it’s not complicated to assemble. Kuumeri explains in the video how to assemble the adapter from scratch, in this case for left-handed use. He even plays It Takes Two by himself, with each hand using a controller with the adapter, which shouldn’t be easy at all. The youtuber says that his creation is participating in a competition where several creations of the type are being made available for download, if the gamer has a 3D printer.

Via: Engadget