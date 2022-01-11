6.9 earthquake causes part of the Great Wall to collapse

A part of the Great Wall of China collapsed due to a 6.9 earthquake that hit Qinghai province in the northwest of the country. The earthquake happened on Saturday (8) and part of the wall that fell is in Shangan County, Gansu.

The region is located 114 kilometers from the earthquake’s epicenter, in Menyuan. The destroyed section was two meters long and dated back to the Ming dynasty (1368-1644).

The Chinese authorities started a repair and restoration process on the spot, installing a protection at the affected point.

The earthquake hit a sparsely populated area of ​​the country. According to Shi Yucheng, head of the Gansu Earthquake Agency, the nearest populated region to the epicenter is 40 km away and residents are used to tremors.

Currently, the homes of the residents of the region have been modernized or renovated to face the impact of the tremors. This measure helps to reduce the number of deaths and people affected.

But the measure is recent, in 2010, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Qinghai, leaving 2,698 dead and 270 missing. More than 90% of the buildings collapsed.

