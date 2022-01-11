8 Apps to Help You Fulfill Your New Year’s Resolutions

Every beginning of the year is that time to set goals, make plans and think about goals to be accomplished over the 365 days to come. Work tasks, personal life, are many factors that sometimes end up going through the lack of organization in the first few months, but there are several ways to fulfill all desires, and one of them is to count on the help of organizing applications.

There are several suggestions available for Android or iPhone (iOS) phones, which have useful functions to achieve goals, such as organizing tasks or remembering the week’s appointments, check out some of these.

1) Organization

Google Calendar: One of the main things to start the year well and continue like this throughout it, is not to miss any important date. Meeting at work, medical appointment, parent meeting, etc. With Google Calendar it is possible to book all appointments and put an alert that notifies the user about such an appointment. It’s exactly like a paper agenda, but more practical and effective. To use, just have a Google account, the application is free.

Trello: Like Google, Trello helps with organization, the difference is that this app offers several features. We can call it digital post it, where the user can create columns of daily, weekly and even monthly tasks and with one click, organize everything that has been done and what still needs to be done. In this wave of home office, the app can help in the organization of personal things and especially the work environment. Trello can be downloaded on PC, Android and iOS, and can even be used in a group.

2) Health

Perhaps the most recurring goal of people is to create the habit of exercising and taking care of health. And many want to take advantage of the excitement of the beginning of the year and move. There are several apps for this segment and all offer different levels of exercises.

Workout at home: available on android and iOS, the app is free and offers several features to the user. There you can choose which type of training you want, for which part of the body and which type of difficulty, being able to increase the levels as you progress in each stage.

Good Shape 30 Days: Just like the previous app, this one also offers numerous features for users who want to get in shape, the difference is that it is done in monthly challenges, that is: 30 days to achieve goals imposed on it. The app is available on android and iOS and is free.

3) Meditation

Just as exercising and organizing everyday things make a difference, if meditation is also in your plans, it’s a good idea to have an app that helps and reminds you to practice the relaxing moment of the day.

Sattva: a good alternative for beginners who want to start meditating. The tool has a timer to measure the time of each session and heart rate monitoring.

Meditate: Available for Android and iOS, Medite.se offers a variety of guided meditations. And the best: entirely in Portuguese. The application also has another interesting feature, the possibility of downloading the audios. This allows the practice of the activity without the need for an internet connection.

4) Save money

Controlling expenses is a great challenge for many people, especially at the beginning of the year, with present debts and consequently future debts of new purchases, it is difficult to organize the wallet and make that savings, but the good news is that there are also apps for help with that.

furniture: With it, the user can manage their monthly finances, control daily expenses and plan themselves financially to save money. The app is free and available on android and iOS.

52 weeks: The app is designed to help people save money in a year, or 52 weeks. The app is actually a challenge with steps to follow. In the end, the reward is the money saved. The app is free with ads and has a paid version without ads. It is available for Android and IOS.

It is worth remembering that all these applications have the feature of daily alerts, which together, can help you meet all the goals of the year. In addition to these there are numerous other apps that can help you according to your demand.