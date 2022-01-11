9 tips for playing the game that became a craze on Twitter

Perhaps you have already stumbled across a cryptic post from a friend on Twitter with a diagram of several rows of 5 colored squares in each one. Usually accompanied by a comment like “That was easy” or “Oh my God, I struggled to get it right!”

Welcome to the addiction wordle, a simple wordplay that became a phenomenon on Twitter.

Wordle 194 6/6 ⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨

⬛🟩🟩🟨⬛

⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Almost hoisted by my own petard — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) December 30, 2021

It was released by Power Language – which is not the name of a company, but the nickname of developer Josh Wardle, who lives in Brooklyn, New York. The name of the game is a mixture of his surname and the word “word”, in English.

In the game, you have six attempts to guess a secret five-letter English word.

As you submit your guesses, the game paints the letters in your word. If the background turns green, you got that letter and its position right. If it turns yellow, it’s because you got the letter right, but not its position in the word.

It’s this colorful diagram that can be replicated on Twitter, with a simple copy and paste command.

The fun of the game is that it only provides 1 word per day. So players end up “passing through” and returning every day – creating a habit that reinforces the “addiction”.

TIPS FOR PLAYING WORDLE

– As already stated: green square means right letter in right position; yellow square means right letter in wrong position.

– It’s no use typing anything: the game only accepts real wordss of the English language, cataloged in its program.

– The most used letters in English are E, T, A, I, ON, S, H and R.

– On the first try, use some word with many of these letters, especially the vowels. For example, TABLE.

– From the second attempt, never repeat letters of the first word that have not been painted green or yellow. This maximizes your chances (remember you only have six guesses in total).

– From the third attempt, if you already have more than two green letters and you still don’t know what the word is, it’s worth it test if any letter is repeated in another position.

– Respect the most common pairings in English. For example, an H in the middle of a word is usually preceded by a T, S or W.

– The most common letters in the beginning of words in English are T, A, O, D and W.

– The most common letters in the end of words in English are E, S, D and T.

If you don’t speak English, versions in Portuguese have already started to appear, such as Termo.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol