A Place in the Sun: Barbara has a daughter with Renato before the usurper is unmasked; know everything!

The family will grow! According to Notícias da TV this Monday (10), in the next episodes of “Um Lugar Ao Sol“, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will fulfill the great dream of becoming a mother. The heiress’s marriage to Renato (Cauã Reymond), who is already walking a tightrope, should get even more chaotic, especially with the arrival of the child.

At the beginning of the telenovela, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​suffered a miscarriage and later discovered that she could not have more children due to an infection in the uterus. The health condition left the rich woman in depression, and she even tried to take her own life by throwing herself into the sea. With no way out, Bárbara will resume her plans to have heirs and will now opt for adoption, receiving all the support of her mother-in-law Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).

Excited about the idea, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will talk to her husband, but will receive a real bucket of cold water. Renato will only go back on his decision when Bárbara tries to kill herself for the second time, shortly after the usurper reveals that he wants to ask for a divorce from his wife, believing he can win back Lara (Andreia Horta).

The couple will adopt a girl named Ludmilla, who will be played by child actress Alice Camargo. The little girl’s profile on Instagram has even shared a click next to Cauã Reymond. “Cauã, thank you for caring for Alice… Today was very special for her, and she is loving filming with you! For a world with more fun pictures like this”, wrote the account administrators. The storyline will begin airing in the January 22nd chapter.