Acclaimed game Half-Life gets a MOD that adds Ray Tracing

The game takes on a more up-to-date look thanks to the new lighting and shadow system

One of the most influential first-person shooters in history, half-life is being modified by a group of modders to work with ray tracing. Lighting technology is being applied over the original scenarios of the title developed by Valve, resulting in a new face for environments that have been known for a long time by fans.

The initiative is similar to what Bethesda did with Quake 2, and is being built on top of the mod. Vulkan Ray Tracing, developed on top of Xash3D FWGS engine. Although the software used is not Valve’s original, in theory the modification opens the door for all games developed at GoldSource also adopt enhanced lighting.

“With hardware-accelerated ray tracing, global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows, and other visual effects can be calculated at interactive frame rates”, said Sultim Tsyrendashiev, the mod’s main author. A small teaser of the project was released on YouTube, showing how the game’s environments get a new face with the update.

Mod should arrive at Hal-Life in 2022

While it didn’t offer a prediction for the release of the mod that adds Ray Tracing to Half-life, Tsyrendashiev says he believes the work will be completed by 2022. When that happens, the author intends to offer the modification free of charge to everyone through his space on the GitHub platform.

Released by Valve in November 1998, the title has proven itself as one of the most influential FPS in history, popularizing elements such as interactive cut scenes. The title also served as the basis for the creation of Counter-Strike, a competitive game that was born as a mod and was later acquired by the developer of the original game.



While the first Half-Life has a generous amount of mods — and was even reimagined by fans in Black Mesa —, the sequence has also proven popular among the modification communities. Data on SteamDB shows that modders are working on a remaster of Half-Life 2, which can compile all related titles into a package made with Valve’s approval.

Source: TweakTown