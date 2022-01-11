After 22 years, Globo shuts down in 43 European countries | News Brazil | Online Diary

Globo ended the first half of 2021 with a loss of BRL 144 million. The number represents a worsening of 122% compared to 2020, when the company had a loss of R$ 51 million in the same period.

It is worth remembering that the station decided to put an end to fixed contracts with several established artists and is now trying to avoid an alleged bankruptcy of the group. Last month, Globo Internacional’s channel could not stand the crisis and ended up being disconnected from television operators in 43 European countries.

Only Portugal will remain with the broadcasting station. The communication group published an official statement on its social media.

“We will move house in Europe. Globo Internacional will be disconnected from television operators in Europe, with the exception of Portugal, on December 31, 2021” – says the announcement.

See too:

It was 22 years of uninterrupted transmission on the Old Continent. According to the broadcaster, it is a strategy to expand its streaming platform, Globoplay, in Europe.

“But let’s not say goodbye! You can now subscribe to Globoplay and have access to my channel and a world of content! There are seven live channels plus many programs for you to watch whenever you want” – he added.

Check out the statement:

| reproduction

The streaming platform was launched recently, in October, in Europe, in countries such as Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

According to data from Itamaraty, more than 1.1 million Brazilians live in these countries. The station’s expectation is that the public that was already following Globo Internacional’s television programming will become subscribers to the service.