After Abel’s request, Anderson Barros agrees to renew Weverton and another Palmeiras highlight in 2021; contract time is set

After agreeing to hire Jailson until the end of the 2022 season, Palmeiras is close to bringing another player to coach Abel Ferreira: Murilo Cerqueira. The player who currently defends Lokomotiv, from Russia and is expected to arrive at the Football Academy to pass exams, and if approved, sign a four-year contract. To forward the negotiations, Alviverde offered about 14 million to convince the Russian team to release the professional.

In addition to the defender, Verdão still talks with defender Carlos Salcedo and is looking for a number 9 with starting status. However, due to the values ​​​​and the lack of players in the sector, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros ask for caution for the fans, since they want to be assertive since this will be the duo’s biggest investment in this ball market.

While they are looking for reinforcements, Barros tries to keep the main players in the squad. Considered essential for the Libertadores bichampionship, Weverton and Rony extended their contracts and will now stay at Alviverde until December 2025. The information comes from the Goal.com reporting team. The negotiations were finalized during the last term of President Maurício Galiotte, but will only be published in the CBF’s IDB (Daily Informative Bulletin) in early January.

To extend the athletes’ bond, Anderson Barros promoted a salary increase to the goalkeeper and also to the striker. Also according to the report, The delay for the publication of both in the CBF registration system occurred so that there would be no problem in the publication of a new contract, which could leave them out of combat for some games of the team in 2021.

It is worth remembering that both Weverton and Rony are currently away from Alviverde pre-season, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. In addition to the duo, six other athletes were diagnosed with the virus and should only return at the end of next week.