After Anvisa president’s note, Bolsonaro is speechless

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has not shown any reaction, so far, after being challenged by the director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antnio Barra Torres, to present evidence of corruption in the regulatory body.

In the note released in response to Bolsonaro on Saturday, Barra Torres said: “If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption on this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr President. Determine an immediate police investigation on my person, moreover, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, which I am proud to be part of.”

The Rear Admiral added: “Now, if you have no such information or evidence, exercise the grandeur your office demands, and by the God you so often cite, retract. We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead.”

Barra Torres’ response was one of the most talked about topics on social media over the weekend and was treated by netizens as an “inversion” of the head of Anvisa on the president of the Republic. Parliamentarians also supported the agency president’s statement.

Before questioning the honesty of Anvisa’s work, Bolsonaro had already threatened, during a live, to disclose the names of the agency’s technicians who approved the vaccination of children against covid-19. After the transmission, death threats against the agency’s employees increased because of the issue of childhood immunization against the new coronavirus.