After Barra Torres demands retraction, Bolsonaro denies accusing Anvisa of corruption, but attacks the agency again | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (10) that he did not accuse the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) of corruption “at any time”, but raised suspicions again about the agency’s performance in processes related to the vaccination of children against to Covid-19.

The president made the statement during an interview with Jovem Pan, two days after the president of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, released a note in which he demanded a retraction from Bolsonaro for attacks on the agency. (see below).

“I was surprised by his letter. Aggressive letter. There was no reason for that. I said: ‘what is behind what Anvisa has been doing?’. No one accused anyone of being corrupt. […] What’s behind? What ulterior motives, what other Anvisa intentions? There was no accusation on my part, the word corruption never came out. It’s him [Barra Torres] decided to make a very aggressive note,” Bolsonaro said.

Then, without evidence, the president said that “something is happening” at Anvisa.

“I don’t want to say here, accuse Anvisa of absolutely nothing, now that something is happening, there is no doubt that it has been happening. You can see, from what I know now, it is not a secret to anyone, Anvisa will deliberate CoronaVac for children from 3 years of age, I don’t know what will happen in the end, but Anvisa will take its position. And, one way or another, it will be criticized too,” Bolsonaro said.

Anvisa president counters Bolsonaro’s attack and demands retraction

The director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, issued a note this Saturday (8) in which he responds to a statement by President Jair Bolsonaro, who questioned the agency’s alleged interest in child immunization against Covid.

Barra Torres said that if the president has information that “raises the slightest indication of corruption” against him, he should “do not waste time or prevaricate” and “determine an immediate police investigation”.

Barra Torres also asked that, if there is no evidence, Bolsonaro retracts the accusation made against the agency.

“Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you cite so much, retract. We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead,” said Barra. towers.

Anvisa authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for childhood vaccination against Covid-19 on December 16. However, the rules for the immunization of children were released by the Ministry of Health only last Wednesday (5) after a public consultation carried out by the ministry.