After contracting Covid-19, Lucas Lucco discloses kit with ineffective medicine

After contracting Covid-19, Lucas Lucco used social media to share the routine in quarantine. In one of the images, the singer showed the medicines they have used in the treatment, one of them being ivermectin. Therefore, he was the target of criticism, as the drug is considered by doctors as ineffective against the disease.

The publication was made this Sunday, January 9, on his Instagram profile. The artist also revealed that his wife Lorena Carvalho and their 10-month-old son Luca tested positive for Covid-19. The wife is symptom-free, but the son has a cough and sneezing.

In the images released by the singer appear bottles of mineral water and a pile of medicines, including a steroid, an anticoagulant and ivermectin, a vermifuge used in the treatment of various types of parasite infestations, such as lice infestation, scabies, onchocerciasis, strongyloidiasis, trichuriasis, ascariasis and lymphatic filariasis.

The drug is part of the “covid kit”, early treatment advocated by President Jair Bolsonaro, even without scientific proof.

