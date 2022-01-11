After leaving Globo, Angélica steps on and gives news that no one expected

The former Globo TV presenter, Angelica is co-founder of the Mina platform, a space that, as of this Tuesday (11), will bring together well-being content and products. One of the first interviewees on the platform will be the philosopher Djamila Ribeiro. A team of columnists, made up of names such as Preta Gil, the architect and presenter of GNT Stephanie Ribeiro, the cultural producer Dandara Pagu, and Angélica herself will take turns on the most different topics, in five editorials: Seu Corpo, Suas Emoções, Seus Relationships, Your Work and Our World.

“We want to help people discover and reinvent themselves, offering quality information”, says the president and co-founder of Mina, Fernando Luna, who held management positions at Globo and at publishing houses Trip and Abril.

The main objective of the platform co-founded by Angelica is to help popularize actions that contribute to well-being through tips, content and products directly and with practical tips. As of February, the company should start selling beauty products, home items, teas and sexcare, in addition to promoting online courses on well-being.

It is worth mentioning that the first program of the former Globo contractor, Jornada Astral, premiered on December 21 on the HBO Max streaming platform. The communicator has by her side the influencer Vitor diCastro and the astrologer Paula Pires. The new production of the new production Max Originals has 12 episodes.

In each episode, audiences will be immersed in the intimacy of two different celebrities who share the same sun sign. While talking to the presenters, guests are directed to three astral cabins, which represent past, present and future. Among the guests of the program presented by Angelica are the singer Preta Gil and the actor Ricardo Tozzi, representatives of the lion sign, Luiz Fernando Guimarães and Eliana, Sagittarius, Xuxa, Ariana, among others.