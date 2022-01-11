After Maurício Souza’s departure, Flamengo announces changes in the Carioca and Copinha teams

This Monday was hectic in the corridors of Ninho do Urubu, so much so that it affected the team that disputes the Cup. THE Flamengo fired Maurício Souza, then technical assistant of the permanent committee of professionals, and announced that Fabio Matias, under-20 coach, will take over, starting this Tuesday, the command of the professional team that is preparing in Rio for the debut in Carioca.

Luiz Felipe, coach of the under-20 B team, will be the head coach of the team that continues in the Copinha dispute, whose first two games (with victories) were commanded by Fabio Matias, who has already left São Paulo and left for Rio.

Flamengo also informs that Mario Jorge, under-17 coach, will join the delegation in São Paulo to help Luiz Felipe in the Copinha dispute – Rubro-Negro ends its participation in the first phase this Tuesday, at 21:45 (GMT) ), against Oeste, at Arena Barueri.

In addition to Mauricinho, Wagner Miranda, goalkeeper coach, was another professional from the fixed coaching staff to be dismissed, due to the arrival of Paulo Sousa and his trusted professionals (see more here).