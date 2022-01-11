After Renata tests positive for Covid, Bonner isolates himself: ‘For everyone’s safety’

The editor-in-chief and anchor of the National Journal, from TV Globo, William Bonner, published a photo on his Instagram on Monday night (10), isolated at his home, after the positive diagnosis of his colleague on the bench, Renata Vasconcellos, for Covid-19.

The journalist tested positive on Saturday (8), after showing mild symptoms of the disease. Bonner, was tested to see if he was also infected, but, according to himself in the caption of his image, the result will only come out this Tuesday (11).

“Symptoms: none. But, for everyone’s safety, the protocol is to stay isolated until you get a negative PCR result. Tomorrow we will know”, wrote the journalist.

Bonner took the opportunity to wish his colleague a good recovery: “Get well, Duchess @renatavasconcellosoficial”.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

On her Instagram, Renata published a photo on Sunday (9), in which she appears in a mask, with the caption: “It will pass”. Bonner commented on the publication on Monday. “Of course you will, partner! Forward!”

This Monday, Jornal Nacional was presented by Ana Luiza Guimarães and Hélter Duarte.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

