Pleno.News – 10/01/2022 17:04 | updated on 01/10/2022 17:30
The announcer Galvão Bueno used social media to reveal that he is already recovered after testing positive for Covid-19. He shared a video and urged people to get vaccinated.
Galvão explained that he spent Christmas with his family in New York, USA, and that, despite all care, he was contaminated.
– We went to New York for Christmas. We take all precautions. But even so, we tested positive on return: Desirée, myself and Lucca, our youngest son.
Galvão also highlighted the work of doctors.
– We’re fine, we’re great. I want to thank the doctors who took care of us. We did all the exams. We are doing very well,” he said.
According to the newspaper O Globo, Galvão had only mild symptoms in the last week.
– And why are we doing so well? Because we are all properly vaccinated, with all doses. So, keep taking care of yourself. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, go [se] vaccinate. We are fine thanks to God and thanks to science. Here, you can go without a mask, because we are isolated – he declared.
Read too1 Secret Truths 2 Director Robbed in Paris
two Malafaia on Globo: ‘Cancer to manipulate public opinion’
3 Goiás: Man is diagnosed with flu, Covid and dengue
4 Ministry of Health will ask Anvisa to authorize Covid-19 self-test
5 Chapecó mayor “frames” Zé de Abreu and defends Bolsonaro
The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.