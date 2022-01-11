Pleno.News – 17:04 | updated on 01/10/2022 17:30



The announcer Galvão Bueno used social media to reveal that he is already recovered after testing positive for Covid-19. He shared a video and urged people to get vaccinated.

Galvão explained that he spent Christmas with his family in New York, USA, and that, despite all care, he was contaminated.

– We went to New York for Christmas. We take all precautions. But even so, we tested positive on return: Desirée, myself and Lucca, our youngest son.

Galvão also highlighted the work of doctors.

– We’re fine, we’re great. I want to thank the doctors who took care of us. We did all the exams. We are doing very well,” he said.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Galvão had only mild symptoms in the last week.

– And why are we doing so well? Because we are all properly vaccinated, with all doses. So, keep taking care of yourself. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, go [se] vaccinate. We are fine thanks to God and thanks to science. Here, you can go without a mask, because we are isolated – he declared.

