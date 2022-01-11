Água Santa vs Palmeiras: see probable Verdão lineup and where to watch the game for Copinha

After beating Assu-RN and beating Real Ariquemes-RO, Palmeiras returns to the field with absences, this Tuesday, at 15:15, to face Água Santa for the third round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. . The game will be held again in Diadema, which is the headquarters of Group 28. Already classified, the teams fight to know who will take the lead.

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

GALLERY

> Check the Palmeiras pre-list for the Club World Cup

Verdão continues with three important absences: Pedro Bicalho, who had already been low in the first game, in addition to defender Lucas Freitas and goalkeeper Mateus. All tested positive for Covid-19, are asymptomatic and in isolation. All of them must only return in the following stages of the tournament.

The other absences are: defender Michel and striker Daniel, who continue to recover from injury. In addition to defender Jhow, midfielder Bruno Menezes and forward Kevin, who are being watched by the professional’s coaching staff, who has been doing the pre-season at the Football Academy.

Endrick, star of the competition so far, is another one who has been training with the professional and may be absent from the Copinha team. Same cases of defender Naves and striker Giovani. The tendency is for them to return to the base squad in the knockout phase. With the cases of Covid-19 in the main team, Palmeiras must continue to count on these young people for Abel.



Check out the match info:

AGUA SANTA X PALM TREES

Location: Jose Batista Pereira Fernandes Municipal Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date/Time: 1/11/2022, at 3:15 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Camilo Morais Zarpelão

Assistants: Luiz Fernando de Moraes and Marcos de Andrade Rossi

Where to follow: SportTV

PALM TREES

Kaique; Talisca, Ruan Santos and Ian; Garcia, Fabinho, Jhonatan, Luís Guilherme and Vanderlan; Gabriel Silva and Vitinho. Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes.

hanging: Lucas Freitas, Endrick, Giovani, Jhonatan, Talisca and Ian

Embezzlement: Pedro Bicalho, Mateus and Lucas Freitas (Covid-19), Michel and Daniel (in recovery)

Doubts: Endrick, Giovani, Naves, Jhow, Bruno Menezes and Kevin (training with the professional)