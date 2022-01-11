Agua Santa x Palmeiras; predictions from betting sites for this match of the third round of Group 28 of Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior

Palmeiras are excited about the start of the team in Copinha, especially with the performance of forward Endrick, only 15 years old.

Agua Santa x Palmeiras. Both teams are qualified for the next phase of Copinha, as both Palmeiras and Água Santa won the first two games and add up to six points. Whoever triumphs in this duel is classified as first place in Group 29. The confrontation will be this Tuesday (11), at 15:15, in Diadema. The trend is for another show by the young Palmeiras striker Endrick, only 15 years old.

On betting sites like Betfair, Palmeiras has a good advantage. The team from the capital of São Paulo won the first two games with a rout and in both Endrick scored two goals. In the debut, the victory was against Assu by 6 to 1 and in the second game the triumph came against Real Ariquemes by 3 to 0. main cast suffers from casualties due to covid.

Who also won the first two games was Água Santa, but by scores a little more modest. The team from the host city of Diadema beat Real Arquemes 2-1 in the opening game and beat Assu 3-0 in the second match. The confrontation between Água Santa and Palmeiras is in the memory of many people because of a rout that occurred in the professional in 2016, when the underdogs beat Verdão 4-1 in Paulistão.

Água Santa vs Palmeiras: How much do bookmakers pay?

A win for Água Santa is at odds of @7.0 on betting sites like Betfair. A Palmeiras triumph yields the bettor @1.32. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @5.5.