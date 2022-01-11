Alckmin expresses concern about Lula’s statement on labor reform

BRASÍLIA — The former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin showed apprehension when he learned that the PT leadership intends to review the labor reform approved by the government Michel Temer, if the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva be elected to the Planalto Palace. Quoted to be the vice president of Lula’s ticket, Alckmin spoke this Monday, 10th, with the president of Solidarity, Paulo Pereira da Silva, the Paulinho da Força, and was officially invited to join the party, but has not yet defined his political destiny.

Over coffee with the deputy at a bakery in the south of the country, the former governor said that the market was worried about signs emitted by PT members that there will be a “repeal” if Lula takes over the presidency. Alckmin wanted to know the opinion of the trade union centrals on the matter.

In the conversation, Paulinho da Força stated that the centrals do not plan to undo the entire labor reform. However, they assess that, since the changes approved by the Temer government in 2017, Brazil has been experiencing an increase in unemployment. “Our biggest challenge is to get the country out of this situation and think about more jobs and income for Brazilians”, said the former governor. At night, President Jair Bolsonaro countered the criticism. “With many rights, you may not have a job”, he reacted, in an interview with Jovem Pan.

Lula will meet today with representatives of the government of Spain, in order to debate the labor reform promoted in that country in 2012 and its respective revision. Presidents of trade union centrals in Brazil and Spain were invited to the meeting, which will be held at the Perseu Abramo Foundation. Adriana Lastra, deputy secretary general of the PSOE – the party of Pedro Sanchez, President of the Government of Spain – and José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Security and Migration, will have virtual participation.

Negotiation

Paulinho da Força told Alckmin that the centrals want a tripartite negotiation between the government, workers and businessmen. One of the ideas is to change an article in the text that passed through Congress so that what is approved in assembly predominates, notably in relation to the collection of union dues by category. In the diagnosis of the centrals, the labor reform financially asphyxiated the entities.

THE state found that the former governor enjoyed the conversation. Without a party since December 15, when he left the PSDB, Alckmin is enthusiastic about the proposal to be Lula’s deputy and no longer intends to run for the São Paulo government. Last year, he hired the marketer Henrique Abreu to take care of his social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram, and came out of digital ostracism.

The possible entry of the former toucan on the PT ticket, however, provokes protests. “In a fierce election like this, we cannot have an anesthesiologist as vice”, joked the deputy. Rui Falcão (SP), former president of the PT. Even a petition against the double was organized by currents in the party. The website Página 13, from the Left Articulation trend, has highlighted offensive phrases by the former toucan, baptized as “chuchu popsicle”, in the direction of the PT, Lula, the former president Dilma Rousseff and the former mayor Fernando Haddad.

Third Way

Alckmin said he did not believe in a third way in the October election. In his assessment, the dispute will be polarized between Bolsonaro and Lula, leader in polls of voting intentions. “I don’t believe in this third way either,” said Paulinho to the state. “I think that if there is a Lula-Alckmin ticket, the victory will be in the first round.”

So far, Alckmin’s most advanced negotiations for this alliance have been with the PSB. The problem, however, is that PT members do not accept supporting the party’s candidates for the governments of São Paulo, Rio, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and Acre.

“We told Alckmin that the PT will not give up these states, much less launch Haddad in São Paulo”, reported Paulinho. “In Solidarity there will be no requirement for anything.” Solidarity’s invitation was anticipated by the state. The former governor has not yet decided, however, which party he will join.

Faced with the obstacles to marrying Lula’s PT, the PSB decided to make a parallel move and negotiate with the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes’ PDT. Last Wednesday, there was a meeting between leaders of the PSB and the PDT, in São Paulo. That day, however, there was an operation by the Civil Police against former governor Márcio França, PSB’s pre-candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The action was compared to the PF’s attack against Ciro. A new meeting should be held later this month. / COLLABORATED IANDER PORCELLA AND BRUNO LUIZ