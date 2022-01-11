alleged images appear on the Internet

Last Saturday (08), rumors circulated on ResetEra of a possible questionnaire indicating that Armored Core 6 is in development by FromSoftware. This time, user “Red Liquorice” shared alleged images from the game that would be on the form.

Unfortunately, the screenshots are in low resolution and watermarked. However, it is still possible to see combats between mechas (robots) and some game scenarios. Check out:

Details of possible Armored Core 6

According to information available in the supposed questionnaire, the new title of the franchise will take place in Bashtar, “a planet devastated by a substance called Melange”. This sci-fi world would be in production by director Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring).

In addition, the game can feature large-scale maps of variety, diverse enemies, and close and long-range combat. The aim would be to provide offensive and defensive tactics to deal with opponents with different fighting styles.

The game should also have a lot of freedom in the movement and customization of your costume, as well as “souls-style gameplay” and possible “cooperative interactions”.

It is worth noting that Armored Core 6 not yet officially announced by FromSoftware. Therefore, treat this news as a rumor. The last release of the franchise in 2012, with its fifth main game, for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.