Amazon Prime: New Releases of the Week (January 10-16)

The week promises a lot of excitement for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Among the releases of the week, there is the arrival of the reality show ‘De Vacation With Ex: Caribe’ (via Paramount+) and the movie ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformonstrão’ and much more! Read more: publicity Tuesday – 1/13 On Vacation With Ex: Caribbean (via Paramount+) reality show | Year of production: 2022 (Brazil) With the participation of Brazilians and foreigners, “De Férias Com o Ex: Caribe” is the new version of one of the most successful formats on MTV worldwide: “Ex on The Beach“, created in Great Britain in 2014. The version is a partnership between MTV and Paramount+.

Wednesday – 1/14 Hotel Transylvania: Transformerstron Movie | Adventure | Comedy | Animation | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Van Helsing’s new invention turns Drac and his friends into humans, and Johnny into a monster. Now, Drac must find a way to reverse the spell before the change becomes permanent.

All Things Valentine Movie | Comedy | Drama | Romance | Year of production: 2016 (USA) A blogger with no luck on Valentine’s Day finds a handsome vet. She then discovers that he was the one who had been leaving rude comments on the articles she had been writing about Valentine’s Day and wonders if her luck has really changed.

Home by Spring Movie | Drama | Year of production: 2018 (USA) Loretta Johnson moves from her hometown to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming an event planner, leaving her boyfriend Wayne.

Our love story Movie | Romance | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Valentine’s Day is approaching, a magical time for Jamie and his bookstore specializing in love stories. Your ex is back in town, but working at a company that threatens his business. Will they give “happily ever after” a second chance?

One Dog for Two Movie | Romance | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Kate and Eric are single parents who meet when their children choose the same dog at the adoption fair. To the children’s delight, they decide to share custody of the pet and the new family dynamics can bring adults together. Romance in sight?

