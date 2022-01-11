American apologizes after its pilot offends the president of the United States





An American Airlines pilot made headlines last week after being spotted wearing a pin with the hashtag #FJB and the words “Let’s Go Brandon”. The two elements are ways adopted by Americans to protest against and offend President Joe Biden and gained supporters in aviation after the federal mandate that made the vaccine mandatory among crew members.

A Twitter user caught the pin in the suitcase of a pilot waiting to board a flight from Saint Lucia to Miami, last Saturday. She then took a picture and asked: “Hey @AmericanAir – it’s ok with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric in the crew’s luggage when they’re in uniform, about to fly a plane”, he wrote.

As the New York Post reports, the backlash on the internet made American Airlines apologize for the behavior of its employee. The author of the original publication with the photo of the pilot was congratulated by the airline for the complaint, however, she ended up withdrawing the profile from the air after a fierce clash between supporters and opponents of the American president.

American Airlines pilots are prohibited from displaying unapproved accessories while in uniform. In October 2020, the airline was the subject of controversy by creating an official ‘Black Lives Matter’ badge.

Let’s go Brandon

The terms #FJB and “Let’s Go Brandon” were adopted by critics of President Biden last October as a way of protesting the president. Both mean “F* Joe Biden” or “Vá-se f* Joe Biden”, in Portuguese.

The story of the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” began after a NASCAR race in October 2021, when an NBC reporter was interviewing pilot Brandon Brown. As they talked, the crowd behind Brandon shouted “F*Joe Biden”, but the reporter understood “Let’s Go Brandon” and congratulated the pilot, who just walked away certainly understanding what was being said.

After that, the reporter became a meme on the internet and the phrase began to be used as a form of protest against Biden.



