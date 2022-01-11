American surgeons successfully transplant a pig’s heart into a person | Science and Health

A team of American surgeons has successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a human, a first for the world, the University of Maryland Medical School said on Monday (10).

The operation was performed on Friday and demonstrated for the first time that an animal’s heart can continue to beat in a human without immediate rejection, he explained in a statement.

The patient, David Bennett, was not able to receive a human heart.

The 57-year-old Maryland resident is under medical surveillance to analyze the functioning of his new organ.

“It was either die or have this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last option,” Bennett declared the day before the operation.

Bennett, who has spent the last few months bedridden and hooked up to a life support machine, added: “I look forward to getting out of bed as soon as I recover.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency authorization for the surgery on New Year’s Eve, as a last chance for a patient who was not fit for a conventional transplant.

“This was a revolutionary surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis,” said Bartley Griffith, who transplanted the pig’s heart.

“We are proceeding with caution, but we are also optimistic that this world’s first surgical operation will be an important new option for patients in the future,” he added.

The donor pig belonged to a herd that underwent a genetic modification procedure to remove a gene that produces a sugar that would have triggered a strong immune response in a human and caused the organ to be rejected.

The modification was carried out by biotech company Revivicor, which also supplied the pig used in a groundbreaking kidney transplant on a brain-dead patient in New York in October.

The donated organ remained in a machine to preserve it before surgery, and the team also used a new drug along with other conventional substances to suppress the immune system and prevent it from rejecting the organ.

It is an experimental compound manufactured by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before receiving one, according to official figures.

To meet the demand, doctors have long been interested in so-called xenotransplantation, or cross-species organ donation, with experiments dating back to the 17th century.

Early research focused on the extraction of primate organs. For example, a baboon heart was transplanted into a newborn baby known as the “Baby Fae” in 1984, but it only survived for 20 days.

Today, pig heart valves are widely used in humans, and pig skin is grafted onto people who have suffered burns.

Pigs are ideal donors because of their size, fast growth, large litters and the fact that they are readily available and raised for food.