American surgeons successfully transplant a pig’s heart into a person

posted on 01/10/2022 19:42



(credit: reproduction)

A team of American surgeons has successfully transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a human, a first for the world, the University of Maryland Medical School said on Monday (10).

The operation was performed on Friday and demonstrated for the first time that an animal’s heart can continue to beat in a human without immediate rejection, he explained in a statement.

The patient, David Bennett, was not able to receive a human heart.

The 57-year-old Maryland resident is under medical surveillance to analyze the functioning of his new organ.

“It was either die or have this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last option,” Bennett declared the day before the operation.

Bennett, who has spent the last few months bedridden and hooked up to a life support machine, added: “I look forward to getting out of bed as soon as I recover.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency authorization for the surgery on New Year’s Eve, as a last chance for a patient who was not fit for a conventional transplant.

“This was a revolutionary surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis,” said Bartley Griffith, who transplanted the pig’s heart.

“We are proceeding with caution, but we are also optimistic that this world’s first surgical operation will be an important new option for patients in the future,” he added.