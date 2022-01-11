Amil plan transfer causes problems for customers

UnitedHealth, owner of Amil and APS, reportedly paid BRL 3 billion to capitalize the São Paulo operator (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

The transfer of beneficiaries from Amil’s individual and family plans to APS (Personalized Health Care) is causing a stir. After all, after the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) partially authorized such a change for January 1, 2022 – with the argument that both companies are part of the same economic group, thus ensuring the maintenance of appointments and ongoing authorizations – complaints started. For consumers, many were disaccredited from clinics and laboratories by Amil without prior notice.

Notification from Procon-SP

According to Fernando Capez, president of Procon-SP, the agency – together with Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) – has already notified the National Supplementary Health Agency, Amil and APS so that it is known what measures were adopted. in this process. It is important to remember that, in the first three days of the year alone, about 46 complaints were recorded about this transfer of the 337,459 contracts of individual health plans.

problems with change

According to some sources heard by the newspaper Extra, the main problems occurred when customers went to try to perform routine exams – and had their requests refused (in places that, before, did this routinely). One of the answers to this may be, in part, the large increase in demand for PHC services. After all, the company based in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo, had just over 11,000 users before the transfer. Now, with almost 350 thousand – which represents an increase of more than 3,181%.

Maintenance of contracts

When authorizing the transfer of plans – and the process of selling these portfolios -, the ANS stressed that it would be necessary to maintain the conditions of the contracts, including the monthly fee and the rules for readjusting the old plans. It is also worth remembering that UnitedHealth, owner of Amil and APS, would have disbursed R$ 3 billion to capitalize the São Paulo operator, in an operation associated with the investment vehicle Fiord Capital. According to the agency, complaints made by users are being investigated.