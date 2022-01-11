ANAC prohibits Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos from selling tickets again

THE National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) prohibited, by means of a precautionary measure issued last Friday (07), that the company Itapemirim Transportes Aereos resume the sale of airline tickets.

Prohibition of ticket sales

According to ANAC, the decision will remain in force as long as the company does not demonstrate compliance with corrective actions such as passenger re-accommodation, full refund of the air ticket to consumers who opted for this alternative and response to passengers on all complaints registered on the platform http:/ /www.consumidor.gov.br, including those whose period of 10 days has been breached by the company.

The new decision is in addition to the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate (COA) and the immediate suspension of ticket sales, adopted by ANAC on December 17, the date on which Itapemirim announced the interruption of its operations. The new precautionary measure applied to the company stems from the permanent inspection actions at the collective level carried out by ANAC and will only be revoked after proof of full compliance with all obligations established in ANAC Resolution No. 400/2016.

In relation to the re-accommodation of passengers injured by the abrupt interruption of Itapemirim’s operations, the company must prove the offer of alternatives for re-accommodation in flight of other companies, of execution of the service by another mode of transport or of full reimbursement, for the consumer’s choice. . The company must also demonstrate the realization of any other refunds due to the consumer as a result of contractual breach verified since the beginning of the commercialization of the airline tickets.

In relation to consumer complaints that have been registered or that may still be registered on the platform Consumer.gov.br, Itapemirim must prove the response to the consumer, observing the period of 10 days from the date of registration of each complaint. The airline must also use the available means of communication and the contact data provided by consumers to respond to complaints that were not answered within 10 days on the aforementioned platform.

Refund request

As disclosed in this article, if you wish to request a refund of your ticket issued with the company, you can contact your travel agency, send an email to “[email protected]” with the full name and locator number of your reservation or make the request directly through the company’s website. To do this, just follow the steps below:

Click on My Flights;

Log in with your username and password;

Click on the Reissue/Remark/Refund option;

select your ticket;

Select the Refund option.

The company informed that the service can be done by phone 0800 723 2121 and by chat on the company’s website. Opening hours are from 6 am to 9 pm. ITA warns that, due to high demand, there may be a longer-than-expected delay in service.

To request your refund, click here.

Were you impacted by the cancellation of ITA’s operations?