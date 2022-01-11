Analysis: Klay Thompson’s return gives the Warriors new gas after the worst phase of the season | nba

It was 941 days away, but it didn’t even seem like it. The first basket came right away, with a play designed by coach Steve Kerr. The first splash of three didn’t take long. Not the first dunk (see below) , already a candidate for one of the top of the year. After serious injuries to his knee and Achilles tendon, star Klay Thompson returned to the courts this Sunday, in the victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and gave new gas to the Golden State Warriors.

The team came from three defeats in five games since Christmas, and an abrupt drop in offensive performance in the last month. In 19 minutes and 55 seconds, everything seemed to be behind us. Klay had 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block, with seven baskets in 18 field attempts – three from eight perimeter. It was his first game at the new Chase Center, the first of the Warriors’ new phase, but with a taste of nostalgia.

– Eighteen pitches in 20 minutes. Nothing has really changed. I missed some that I usually get right, but I’m very happy. I will never forget this night. I will never forget the reception from the fans. It was a lot of fun and worth every day I was away. Every day of reconditioning. I am proud of myself for persevering. I won’t say it’s like winning a championship, but it’s insanely close.”

The clock read 2:22 for the end of the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, against the Toronto Raptors, in Oakland, on the fateful June 13, 2019. Thompson cuts diagonally to the lane and receives a pass from Stephen Curry in the measure for the burial. Already in the air, a slap from Danny Green on the arm prevents the stitches and causes an awkward fall to the left knee. Immediately, he puts both hands on the spot and writhes on the floor.

The ghosts of Kevin Durant’s injury from the previous game provoke a desperate scream from the stands. Thompson goes to the locker room but, with the arena in an uproar, returns for the free throws – if he didn’t take them, he couldn’t get back into the game afterwards. He hits both, unaware of the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, and is subsequently replaced. The Warriors lose the title and experience a dismal year in the sequel, with Durant leaving and Curry appearing in just five games, due to a fractured left hand.

Cut to November 18, 2020, Draft Day. The Warriors have the second pick and the doubt remains between the talents of LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Moments before the start of the TV broadcast, a news story seizes the attention of the NBA community. In a training session in Southern California, Klay Thompson breaks the Achilles tendon in his right foot and is out of the 2020/2021 season. One more. Golden State selects Wiseman, whose development curve looks long. Curry has an explosive year, but the campaign ends with a loss to LeBron James’ Lakers in the play-in.

Seeds planted, fruits harvested

After five straight NBA Finals between 2015 and 2019, with three titles, and a year to forget, head coach Steve Kerr sowed the seeds in 2020/2021 and reaped results in 2021/2022 sooner than expected – before Klay Thompson returns. Despite the defeat in the last play-in, the Warriors outlined a return to the system that revolutionized and delighted the basketball world, based on the disciplined execution of the teachings of data analysis:

constant movement of the ball and players, with a high percentage of baskets after assists, to the detriment of isolation and one-on-one plays;

intense defense and proof of marking changes, with the use of different tactics during the games – including zone, very used this season;

versatile players capable of passing, shooting and defending multiple positions;

bet on the transition game, with a view to finding the opposing defense off guard;

fewer shots from mid-range and more shots from three, which are worth one point more and have, on average, similar performance;

bet on mobility at the expense of height, with plenty of minutes for lower pivots, such as Draymond Green, which exposed the classic pivots and caused a structural transformation of the position

Pinned G-League players such as Juan Toscano-Anderson, Gary Payton II and Damion Lee were able to learn and execute the system with precision. They were maintained and gained prominence. Jordan Poole, drafted 28th in 2019, has become a top scorer, averaging 17.7 in the final month of last season in nine games. In this campaign, there were 17.5 in 32 games (before this Sunday).

Poole became a starter and occupied the second reference space in the attack, which would be Klay – and he was again. Veterans like Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica, with minimum wages and high production, had no difficulty adapting to the well-oiled machine, led by Curry and Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins, recognized talent in defense, grew offensively by becoming the third reference and improving his shooting choice.

The Warriors, who had already been the fifth-best defense in points per possession in 2020/2021, reached the top and remain there in 2021/2022. Far from second place. The offense, only 20th in the previous season, has remained in the top 3 for the first month and a half of the current campaign. Golden State returned to enchant and occupy the position of best team in the NBA, two seasons later.

Sudden drop in offensive production

In the 30 days from December 9 to January 8, however, the Warriors ranked 24th in points scored for possession in the NBA. There were 13 games, with eight wins and five defeats, or 61.5% of success. Before that, the team had a 21-4 campaign (84%). Since Christmas, there are three wins and three defeats. Golden State still has the best record in the league, tied with the Phoenix Suns, but the bias was down on receiving Klay Thompson.

Some factors explain the drop in production. Stephen Curry, who hit 46.6% from the court and 42.3% from the three-point line in November (14 games), hit 38.1% and 33.3%, respectively, in the last month (11 games). Draymond Green missed the team in four duels (1-3). Andrew Wiggins, in another four (3-1). Jordan Poole on six (4-2). Upon returning, he only passed 11 points once in four matches. In the 13 games leading up to this Sunday, Curry, Green, Wiggins and Poole have only played together in four. There were nine away from home and four at home. In the first 25 matches, there were nine out and 16 in San Francisco.