André Gonçalves’ ex: ‘I tried to dialogue, but he was rude to me’ | TV & Soap Operas

Tereza Seiblitz, 57, accused André Gonçalves, 46, of negligence. In addition to not paying child support, the actor would not have given emotional support to his daughter, Manuela, 22, during her growth. “Dad never went to a premiere [dela]. It wasn’t at a school meeting, anywhere… and only with Manuela can you say [como se sente]. I had a very present father, so I have no idea what it’s like not to have a father who is there when you need him emotionally”, said the actress, in an interview with “Domingo Espetacular”, from RecordTV.

According to Tereza, problems with the pension are not something new. Today the debt exceeds R$ 100 thousand. “[Desde 2009], he did not always pay. I paid, I stopped paying… at the time, I was hired and it wasn’t a problem. It started to become a problem when he lowered the pension amount. I tried to talk to him about three times. He was very rude, said he didn’t want to talk and sent a lawyer straight away,” she said.

In 2021, the actor was arrested for alimony not only to Manuela, but also to Valentina, the daughter he had with Cinthia Benini. Amid the repercussion, André Gonçalves declared that he tried to get a loan from the bank, but it was not approved. His partner, Dani Winits, and friends offered to pay off the debts, but he refused help. Despite the turbulent time, the actor spent New Year’s Eve in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro, in a hotel with daily rates valued at R$ 11 thousand.