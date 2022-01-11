Andréa Beltrão and Marieta Severo expose Bolsonaro’s horror when reopening theater – 01/11/2022 – Illustrated

For cariocas, finding the townhouse where the Poeira theater works is already an easy task. It is there, on Rua São João Batista, in Botafogo, right next to the cemetery, that the building is. Closed at the beginning of the pandemic, when it turned 15, Poeira plans to reopen its doors on Tuesday of next week with an exhibition to celebrate the anniversary. Conceived by the theater’s owners, actresses Andréa Beltrão and Marieta Severo, the show will make a novelty of the past.

“Before and After the Show”, organized by Bia Lessa, will look into the rearview mirror, telling a new story of Poeira. Glasses buried in sulfur dust, fragments of texts embroidered on floorcloth, pewter bowls of alphabet soup. No shows will be explicitly identified. The 166 plays that passed through that theater will be (dis)organized into installations, in order to provide the spectator with a new plot since the foundation of the place.

“All the important events will be there in some way. As we enter the environment, we understand how it all happened”, says Beltrão.

Naturally, the objects gain plasticity in a labyrinth that goes from the backstage to the dressing room, passing through the café. “I would highlight the way in which Bia represented the people who visited the theater. It is very moving, also because it was a lot of work”, says Severo. Three hundred thousand matchsticks will be suspended from the ceiling, indicating the physical presence of each Poeira spectator in these 15 years.

The celebrations will serve as the theme for a series of free workshops, which will be attended by names such as theatrical directors Felipe Hirsch and Gilberto Gawronski. The actresses said they were still working on the conception of the play “The Spectator Condemned to Death”, by the Romanian playwright Matei Visniec, scheduled to premiere in May.

During the exhibition, the facade, listed by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional, Iphan, will be covered by real-life images, with photographs of fires and a dump, which contrast with the grace of the building and point to Brazil from Bolsonaro.

The hot topics of national politics soon make Severo interrupt the interview, at his home in Gávea. “We made all the Poeira with our money. But we don’t have any problem with the Rouanet Law, we only have it in favor. All countries in the world have tax incentives for the cultural industry, which generates millions and employs millions”, she says. . “That Secretary of Culture over there doesn’t understand anything.” The actresses declare their vote for Lula in the October elections without blinking an eye.

In 2019, Petrobras, then a supporter of theater actor training programs, changed the criteria for granting sponsorship, withdrawing the funds allocated to Poeira. The realization of projects, which promoted courses by renowned playwrights from Brazil and abroad, became even more difficult.

At the time of the incident, Bolsonarist networks celebrated the supposed “end of the mamata”. Severo, now 75 years old, says such comments are not motivated solely by ignorance. “It’s bad intentions. They managed to stick this taint on us. Their tantrum continued. The only reason it’s not revealed is because they protect themselves.”

In addition to the investment of the owners, the box office of the plays manages to equal the cost of maintaining the Poeira, but according to Beltrão and Severo there is rarely a profit. Just before the pandemic, the partners financed new workshops. Now, they will be sponsored by Banco Itaú for the pedagogical projects, which at one time received José Sanchis Sinisterra, an exponent of Spanish theater, and the French director Ariane Mnouchkine, founder of the Théâtre du Soleil.

Commanding Poeira in the midst of the so-called “culture war” is a challenge. For them, the political environment affects artists personally, discouraging any creativity. “The word ‘democracy’ has never been talked about so much, why? Because it is being threatened every single day. We have to remember every day what democracy is, seeing institutions crumbling from within. This year is the year to scream, scream , try to convince, try to see who these 20% of the population are. What is your soul to support this? I’m afraid”, says Severo.

Beltrão, in turn, confesses that he did not let go of TV during the Covid CPI sessions, even out of breath for the flood of news – often false – coming from the political world.

The economic collapse of Rio de Janeiro is another delicate factor for the management of Poeira. With the lack of sponsorship for plays, they witness the sinking of the city’s theaters.

“Witzel, Crivella, Cláudio Castro are so harmful and insignificant at the same time. Now, I no longer have this question of ‘if you’re religious, you’re straight’. There comes a time when a total absence of the State in relation to the rights of the inhabitants of the city opens a space that needs to be occupied”, comments Beltrão.

Going to another city, however, is a card out of the deck for the actress. “I love all this stuff,” he says. Leaving the country is also ruled out. “They keep saying ‘oh, if Bolsonaro is reelected, I’m leaving’. I keep looking at the person like that and say ‘have a nice trip’.”

The political and economic situation is not the only obstacle for the founders of Poeira. They say they don’t know exactly how to attract a young Netflix addict to a play. Both, in fact, are concerned with the excess of technology in people’s daily lives and do not frequent social networks.

Beltrão, for example, only found out that it became a meme through third parties. In the video montages that abound on social networks, she appears in her best mouth-to-mouth style, speaking barbarities playing Sueli, from the series “Tapas & Beijos”, and Marilda, from “A Grande Família”.

In some memes, the actress’s own lines in television interviews are juxtaposed with fictional scenes. Apparently, Beltrão’s irreverent and libertarian style helped the actress, now 58, to connect with young people — even if she says she rejects the role of mirror for new generations.

In any case, his humor helped to establish a friendship with Severo, from the first meetings, during the production of the plays “A Estrela do Lar”, in 1989, and “A Dona da História”, nine years later. In the early 2000s, the duo began to feel the need to create an intimate space, capable of receiving pieces of a more experimental nature.

Severo says that, at the time, she was tired of using microphones in the huge theaters where she performed. Between scenes of “A Grande Família”, she and Beltrão, or Dona Nenê and Marilda, whispered the news of the carioca real estate market. With the classifieds section in hand, they went out of their way in a black jeep, driving through the streets of Copacabana and Botafogo, starring in scenes that could have been in the Globo series.

The actresses arrived at the desired address by indication of the playwright Aderbal Freire-Filho, Severo’s husband. In addition to the beautiful facade, the building had a backyard, in keeping with the ideal of empty space proposed by the English director Peter Brook. In vain, they claim, infinite poetics could be developed, encompassing a great diversity of plots.

Thus, Poeira was born, with a versatile architecture that allows the configuration of an arena theater or an Italian stage. For the premiere, Freire-Filho adapted Ingmar Berman’s “Autumn Sonata”. Severo and Beltrão were mother and daughter. “It gave a feeling of absurdity. Will the light come on? Will people come?”, recalls Severo. At the opening of the workshops, Zé Celso Martinez Corrêa went to the theater and decided not to give a lecture, but to promote a Dionysian celebration, spreading wine in the four corners of the building.

Freire-Filho continued directing productions at Poeira. In 2009, Severo and Beltrão were mourners in the play “As Centenárias”, which, next year, will be adapted for the cinema. In the same year, the director dove into Herman Melville’s sea, adapting “Moby Dick” for the 180-seat theater.

The year also marked the purchase of a second room, adjacent to the building, with only 50 seats. The Poeirinha, where even more experimental plays are staged, was once one of the dozens of mechanic shops in Botafogo.

“It was Luís’s workshop”, says Beltrão.

“No,” whispers Severus, “He was a renter. He didn’t pay.”

“Marieta, don’t speak ill of Seu Luís, I loved Seu Luís. He warned that there was a mouse in the place and also that Queimadinho lived there”, adds Beltrão.

Queimadinho was a homeless person who carried out small thefts in the neighborhood. He decided to take shelter on the second floor of the workshop, leaving the place at the end of the work. “We are very attached to Queimadinho. He was our protege. He had a mattress, a can of beer, a bottle of water. We left him sleeping, it was a relationship of mutual respect”, says Beltrão, in a joking tone.

Other plays would mark the history of Poeira –and Poeirinha– such as “O Púcaro Búlgaro”, from 2007, and “Jacinta”, from 2012, in which Beltrão played the worst actress in the world. Both plays were, as before, directed by Freire-Filho, an omnipresent figure in the history of theater. In 2020, he suffered a stroke, which left him with sequels to this day.

On air in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, a nine o’clock soap opera, Severo plays Noca, a grandmother who gives her granddaughter love advice. Another remarkable role for those who saw, from “All the Women of the World”, in 1967, to “Bye, Bye, Brazil”, in 1979, the role of women in fiction — and in real life — change radically. “I followed all the phases of feminism, I always supported, I think the development of the movement is very beautiful. My granddaughters already have the answers on the tip of their tongue”, she says.

On the accusations of machismo in the 2020 remake of “All the Women of the World”, with a plot centered on the chicken character, she says she feels lazy. “I watched it and I didn’t get that reading.”

Also in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Beltrão interrupts her friend, embodying the meme. “Oh, let the person eat whoever he wants! Let’s all eat ourselves! We are in this life too to have pleasure!”