Antonia Fontenelle detonates Batoré: ‘I was just a coward’ | celebrities



Antonia Fontenelle – Reproduction

Antonia Fontenellereproduction

Published 01/11/2022 10:28

Rio – Antônia Fontenelle caused controversy when she gave her opinion on the death of comedian Batoré, aged 61, victim of cancer. The digital influencer called the comedian a “coward” and said that “it’s not because he died that he became a saint”.

“Today a man from Ceará died, who everyone calls a comedian, and for me he was nothing more than a cowardly, sexist guy who pointed at me, judged me, was cruel, was cowardly with me, without ever having seen me in his life, without ever I didn’t do anything to him, that Batoré. Now a lot of people: poor thing, Batoré died! Poor thing o*, it’s not because he died, that he became a saint and goes to live with God “, shouted Antônia in Stories , from Instagram.

The digital influencer and Batoré had an old fight. In 2019, she even sued him and asked for R$ 110 thousand in compensation for moral damages after Batoré called her a “girl”. The comedian was offended after Antônia criticized the state of Alagoas. At the time, actor Henri Castelli had been assaulted in a state bar.

“Tourists from Brazil, be careful when you go to Alagoas, be careful women with their husbands, because they can be cowardly beaten, and be careful men with their women, because they can also suffer some violence”, said Antônia, at the time.