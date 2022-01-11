Antonia Fontenelle mocks Batoré’s death: ‘God forgives’

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 01/11/2022 11:13



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Antonia Fontenelle returned to cause controversy on social networks this Monday (10/01) after commenting on the death of comedian Ivanildo Gomes Nogueira, known as Batoré, victim of cancer.

In a sequence of videos published in Instagram stories, the presenter said that the artist was “nothing but a coward” and a “sexist”. The youtuber also said that she was judged by the comedian without her “having done anything with him”.

“Today a man from Ceará died, who everyone calls a comedian, and for me he was nothing more than a cowardly, sexist guy who pointed at me, judged me, was cruel, was cowardly with me, without ever having seen me in his life, without ever I didn’t do anything with him, that Batoré guy”, he began.

“Now a lot of people: poor thing, Batoré died! Poor thing is the c******, it’s not because he died that he became a saint and goes to live with God”, he added.

The fight between Antonia and Batoré is old. The two had already fought in court in 2019, when the digital influencer decided to sue him for moral damages after he called her a “girl” in a video posted on his YouTube channel. She asked for R$110,000 in compensation, a public retraction and the deletion of the material from the internet.

The actor had been offended when the influencer criticized the state of Alagoas after actor Henri Castelli was assaulted in a bar, which resulted in an open fracture in his jaw.

“Tourists of Brazil, be careful when you go to Alagoas, be careful women with their husbands, because they can be beaten cowardly, and be careful men with their women, because they can also suffer some violence,” Fontenelle said at the time.

On social media, she commented on the process that will now be shelved due to the death of the comedian who gained national prominence when he joined the cast of the SBT show A Praça é Nossa, in the 90s.

“I was suing him, but now he has to be accountable to whom he has to pay. I don’t have to forgive anything, I’m not God, who has to forgive him for his deeds is God. Here I was arguing within the scope of Justice, he died , died. Now to say that he was an exemplary guy, the best comedian in the world, who is there in the arms of God. That would be hypocrisy on my part, right? The truth is to be told. .