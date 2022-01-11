Arroba may have a record this week, but watch out!

The high price levels of the arroba don’t seem to have reached the ceiling yet, and could rise another R$ 5.00/@ this week, but it’s good to be alert!

In 2021, it became evident that, in the face of weak domestic demand, the lean supply in the countryside and, in a preponderant way, the heated international demand – especially from China – were the factors that led prices of the national livestock chain to reach new record highs. However, the China factor may stop the upward movement in the coming days. Understand!

Prices are still high, with animal prices hovering around R$ 350.00/@. However, the week ended with the cattle market a little less buying, with industries evaluating the behavior of the domestic market and external demand.

According to Cepea researchers, it is very likely that the foreign market will continue to be the main factor influencing domestic prices in the national livestock chain in 2022. But caution is needed in the short term, as China prepares for a long holiday, the Chinese New Year.

This factor, according to historical data, is the moment when there is a retraction in beef purchases by Asians. Therefore, industries can use this factor to limit supplies by the fat herd. The supply of animals for slaughter remains as a limiting factor for this possible downward movement.

IT’S The need for Brazil to seek and strengthen new trading partners is undeniable. And the exchange rate should continue to favor Brazilian exports in 2022, but, on the other hand, it tends to increase the already high costs of production in the field.

The good news is that the resumption of the domestic economy and the payment of wages on the same date, can increase domestic demand in the country, helping to sell the meat that would be destined for export. In addition, it is necessary to remember that the country has been increasing the volumes sent to other countries.

closing of the week

The first week of 2022, as mentioned above, was marked by strong increases in bovine arroba prices, stimulated by the shortage of supply of fat cattle and by the heating of Brazilian exports of bovine meat. In addition, some ranchers are still absent from the negotiations, awaiting a better positioning of the industries.

Negotiations for bovines with up to four teeth, the “China ox”, business are still going strong and with values ​​of up to R$350.00/@. In São Paulo, the average value for the finished animal presented an overall average at R$ 342.00/@, on Friday (01/07), according to data reported in the Agrobrazil application.

The Goiás square had an average of R$ 328.18/@, followed by Mato Grosso Sul with a value of R$ [email protected] And in Mato Grosso, the average closed at R$ 314.29/@.

Prices could go up this week

Despite the caution that the rancher should have in the coming weeks, the market should still point to new highs for livestock markets this week. The values ​​are advertised at R$ 350.00 for animals destined for the foreign market.

The values ​​still have a high margin of around R$ 5.00/@ this week, depending on the supply of animals for slaughter. If the seller market – the rancher – continues to control the supply of animals in the livestock markets, the rise in the dollar leaves the margins of better industries with the possibility of offering more for the raw material.

Exports with record revenue

Total beef exports in 2021 (including products in natura and processed), showed a 7% drop in volume and a 9% growth in revenue compared to the 2020 movement, informed the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (ABRAFRIGO)which compiled the data from the Ministry of Economy’s Foreign Trade Secretariat.

According to the entity, the country handled 1,867,594 tons in 2021 compared to 2,016,223 tons in 2020, a record year for exports. Thanks to the increase in the price of the product in international markets, however, revenue rose from US$ 8.485 billion in 2020 to US$ 9.236 billion in 2021.

